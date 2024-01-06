51°F
Betting

Las Vegas Review-Journal NFL Challenge picks — Week 18

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 6, 2024 - 1:41 pm
 
New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick, right, and special teams coordinator Cameron Ac ...
New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick, right, and special teams coordinator Cameron Achord gesture during the first half of an NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills in Orchard Park, N.Y., Sunday, Dec. 31, 2023. (AP Photo/Adrian Kraus)

Jay Kornegay

Westgate SuperBook VP

Last week: 3-2

Season: 56-23-6

Ravens +3½

Patriots -1½

Titans +5½

Raiders -2½

Lions -3½

Scott Kellen

@SixthSenseNFL

Last week: 1-4

Season: 47-33-5

Ravens +3½

Dolphins +3

Falcons +3

Seahawks -2½

Raiders -2½

Lou Finocchiaro

@GambLou

Last week: 2-3

Season: 44-39-2

Colts +1

Dolphins +3

Falcons +3

Bengals -7

Titans +5½

Kelly Stewart

@Kellyinvegas

Last week: 1-4

Season: 43-38-4

Steelers -3½

Texans -1

Falcons +3

Titans +5½

Panthers +4½

Brent Musburger

VSiN host

Last week: 3-2

Season: 42-39-4

Bills -3

Packers -3

Patriots -1½

Raiders -2½

Buccaneers -4½

Todd Dewey

RJ betting reporter

Last week: 2-3

Season: 41-40-4

Ravens +3½

Eagles -5

Bears +3

Patriots -1½

Raiders -2½

Dave Tuley

VSiN.com

Last week: 2-3

Season: 39-43-3

Ravens +3½

Commanders +13

Giants +5

Bears +3

Vikings +3½

Mark Franco

FrancoSports.com

Last week: 1-4

Season: 38-42-5

Dolphins +3

Saints -3

Packers -3

Raiders -2½

Buccaneers -4½

Micah Roberts

Sportsline.com

Last week: 3-2

Season: 37-43-5

49ers -4½

Bills -3

Broncos +2½

Buccaneers -4½

Chiefs +3½

Doug Fitz

Systemplays.com

Last week: 2-3

Season: 36-43-6

Ravens +3½

Rams +4½

Dolphins +3

Titans +5½

Raiders -2½

