Las Vegas Review-Journal NFL Challenge picks — Week 18
Westgate SuperBook vice president Jay Kornegay has clinched the RJ Challenge title with a 56-23-6 record against the spread (70.9 percent).
Jay Kornegay
Westgate SuperBook VP
Last week: 3-2
Season: 56-23-6
Ravens +3½
Patriots -1½
Titans +5½
Raiders -2½
Lions -3½
Scott Kellen
@SixthSenseNFL
Last week: 1-4
Season: 47-33-5
Ravens +3½
Dolphins +3
Falcons +3
Seahawks -2½
Raiders -2½
Lou Finocchiaro
@GambLou
Last week: 2-3
Season: 44-39-2
Colts +1
Dolphins +3
Falcons +3
Bengals -7
Titans +5½
Kelly Stewart
@Kellyinvegas
Last week: 1-4
Season: 43-38-4
Steelers -3½
Texans -1
Falcons +3
Titans +5½
Panthers +4½
Brent Musburger
VSiN host
Last week: 3-2
Season: 42-39-4
Bills -3
Packers -3
Patriots -1½
Raiders -2½
Buccaneers -4½
Todd Dewey
RJ betting reporter
Last week: 2-3
Season: 41-40-4
Ravens +3½
Eagles -5
Bears +3
Patriots -1½
Raiders -2½
Dave Tuley
VSiN.com
Last week: 2-3
Season: 39-43-3
Ravens +3½
Commanders +13
Giants +5
Bears +3
Vikings +3½
Mark Franco
FrancoSports.com
Last week: 1-4
Season: 38-42-5
Dolphins +3
Saints -3
Packers -3
Raiders -2½
Buccaneers -4½
Micah Roberts
Sportsline.com
Last week: 3-2
Season: 37-43-5
49ers -4½
Bills -3
Broncos +2½
Buccaneers -4½
Chiefs +3½
Doug Fitz
Systemplays.com
Last week: 2-3
Season: 36-43-6
Ravens +3½
Rams +4½
Dolphins +3
Titans +5½
Raiders -2½