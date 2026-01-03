Las Vegas Review-Journal NFL Challenge picks — Week 18
Westgate SuperBook vice president of marketing Jay Kornegay leads the contest with a 47-36-2 record against the spread.
Todd Dewey
RJ betting reporter
Last week: 3-2
Season: 40-43-2
Seahawks -1½
Vikings -7½
Patriots -10½
Bills -7
Rams -7
Chuck Esposito
Red Rock SB director
Last week: 3-2
Season: 39-45-1
49ers +1½
Patriots -10½
Bills -7
Steelers +3½
Saints +3
Lou Finocchiaro
@GambLou
Last week: 3-2
Season: 41-42-2
Buccaneers -2½
Seahawks -1½
Bears -3
Steelers +3½
Saints +3
Doug Fitz
Systemplays.com
Last week: 4-1
Season: 39-46
Seahawks -1½
Chiefs -5½
Steelers +3½
Saints +3
Titans +12½
Scott Kellen
@SixthSense NFL
Last week: 2-3
Season: 38-45-2
Buccaneers -2½
Seahawks -1½
Lions +3
Ravens -3½
Falcons -3
Jay Kornegay
Westgate SuperBook VP
Last week: 3-2
Season: 47-36-2
Seahawks -1½
Vikings -7½
Raiders +5½
Saints +3
Broncos -12½
Brent Musburger
VSiN host
Last week: 3-2
Season: 42-41-2
Buccaneers -2½
Seahawks -1½
Chiefs -5½
Steelers +3½
Saints +3
Micah Roberts
Sportsline.com
Last week: 2-3
Season: 42-42-1
49ers +1½
Steelers +3½
Browns +7½
Falcons -3
Jaguars -12½
Kelly Stewart
@Kellyinvegas
Last week: 3-2
Season: 42-43
Panthers +2½
Vikings -7½
Lions +3
Bengals -7½
Broncos -12½
Dave Tuley
VSiN.com
Last week: 3-2
Season: 37-45-3
Dolphins +10½
Lions +3
Steelers +3½
Browns +7½
Giants +3½