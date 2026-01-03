56°F
Las Vegas Review-Journal NFL Challenge picks — Week 18

Seattle Seahawks guard Grey Zabel (76) blocks for running back Kenneth Walker III (9) during an ...
Seattle Seahawks guard Grey Zabel (76) blocks for running back Kenneth Walker III (9) during an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Rams, Thursday, Dec. 18, 2025 in Seattle. (AP Photo/Ben VanHouten)
/ Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 3, 2026 - 1:39 pm
 

Todd Dewey

RJ betting reporter

Last week: 3-2

Season: 40-43-2

Seahawks -1½

Vikings -7½

Patriots -10½

Bills -7

Rams -7

Chuck Esposito

Red Rock SB director

Last week: 3-2

Season: 39-45-1

49ers +1½

Patriots -10½

Bills -7

Steelers +3½

Saints +3

Lou Finocchiaro

@GambLou

Last week: 3-2

Season: 41-42-2

Buccaneers -2½

Seahawks -1½

Bears -3

Steelers +3½

Saints +3

Doug Fitz

Systemplays.com

Last week: 4-1

Season: 39-46

Seahawks -1½

Chiefs -5½

Steelers +3½

Saints +3

Titans +12½

Scott Kellen

@SixthSense NFL

Last week: 2-3

Season: 38-45-2

Buccaneers -2½

Seahawks -1½

Lions +3

Ravens -3½

Falcons -3

Jay Kornegay

Westgate SuperBook VP

Last week: 3-2

Season: 47-36-2

Seahawks -1½

Vikings -7½

Raiders +5½

Saints +3

Broncos -12½

Brent Musburger

VSiN host

Last week: 3-2

Season: 42-41-2

Buccaneers -2½

Seahawks -1½

Chiefs -5½

Steelers +3½

Saints +3

Micah Roberts

Sportsline.com

Last week: 2-3

Season: 42-42-1

49ers +1½

Steelers +3½

Browns +7½

Falcons -3

Jaguars -12½

Kelly Stewart

@Kellyinvegas

Last week: 3-2

Season: 42-43

Panthers +2½

Vikings -7½

Lions +3

Bengals -7½

Broncos -12½

Dave Tuley

VSiN.com

Last week: 3-2

Season: 37-45-3

Dolphins +10½

Lions +3

Steelers +3½

Browns +7½

Giants +3½

