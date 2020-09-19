Las Vegas Review-Journal NFL Challenge picks: Week 2
Handicappers Dave Tuley, Mark Franco and Joe D’Amico each went 4-1 ATS in NFL Week 1 to take the lead in the contest, and Raiders broadcaster Brent Musburger went 3-2.
Joe D’Amico
@Joedamicowins
Last week: 4-1
Season: 4-1
Rams +1
Bills -5½
Vikings +3
Ravens -7
Patriots +4
Lou Finocchiaro
@GambLou
Last week: 3-2
Season: 3-2
Broncos +7
Texans +7
Chargers +8½
Patriots +4
Raiders +5½
Doug Fitz
Systemplays.com
Last week: 2-3
Season: 2-3
Panthers +9
Dolphins +5½
Lions +6
Giants +5½
Jaguars +8½
Mark Franco
FrancoSports.com
Last week: 4-1
Season: 4-1
49ers -6½
Colts -3
Packers -6
Chiefs -8½
Seahawks -4
Hank Goldberg
CBS Sports HQ
Last week: 2-3
Season: 2-3
Steelers -7
Vikings +3
Lions +6
Seahawks -4
Saints -5½
Scott Kellen
@SixthSenseNFL
Last week: 2-3
Season: 2-3
Eagles -1
Falcons +4½
Giants +5½
Ravens -7
Patriots +4
Jay Kornegay
Westgate sportsbook VP
Last week: 1-3-1
Season: 1-3-1
Eagles -1
Panthers +9
Colts -3
Giants +5½
Cardinals -6½
Brent Musburger
VSiN host
Last week: 3-2
Season: 3-2
Eagles -1
Giants +5½
Bills -5½
Ravens -7
Raiders +5½
Micah Roberts
Sportsline.com
Last week: 2-2-1
Season: 2-2-1
Panthers +9
Cowboys -4½
Vikings +3
Titans -8½
Seahawks -4
Dave Tuley
VSiN.com
Last week: 4-1
Season: 4-1
Panthers +9
Broncos +7
Dolphins +5½
Vikings +3
Texans +7