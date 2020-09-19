98°F
Betting

Las Vegas Review-Journal NFL Challenge picks: Week 2

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 19, 2020 - 11:49 am
 
Updated September 19, 2020 - 11:52 am

Joe D’Amico

@Joedamicowins

Last week: 4-1

Season: 4-1

Rams +1

Bills -5½

Vikings +3

Ravens -7

Patriots +4

Lou Finocchiaro

@GambLou

Last week: 3-2

Season: 3-2

Broncos +7

Texans +7

Chargers +8½

Patriots +4

Raiders +5½

Doug Fitz

Systemplays.com

Last week: 2-3

Season: 2-3

Panthers +9

Dolphins +5½

Lions +6

Giants +5½

Jaguars +8½

Mark Franco

FrancoSports.com

Last week: 4-1

Season: 4-1

49ers -6½

Colts -3

Packers -6

Chiefs -8½

Seahawks -4

Hank Goldberg

CBS Sports HQ

Last week: 2-3

Season: 2-3

Steelers -7

Vikings +3

Lions +6

Seahawks -4

Saints -5½

Scott Kellen

@SixthSenseNFL

Last week: 2-3

Season: 2-3

Eagles -1

Falcons +4½

Giants +5½

Ravens -7

Patriots +4

Jay Kornegay

Westgate sportsbook VP

Last week: 1-3-1

Season: 1-3-1

Eagles -1

Panthers +9

Colts -3

Giants +5½

Cardinals -6½

Brent Musburger

VSiN host

Last week: 3-2

Season: 3-2

Eagles -1

Giants +5½

Bills -5½

Ravens -7

Raiders +5½

Micah Roberts

Sportsline.com

Last week: 2-2-1

Season: 2-2-1

Panthers +9

Cowboys -4½

Vikings +3

Titans -8½

Seahawks -4

Dave Tuley

VSiN.com

Last week: 4-1

Season: 4-1

Panthers +9

Broncos +7

Dolphins +5½

Vikings +3

Texans +7

THE LATEST
Los Angeles Rams quarterback Jared Goff throws against the Dallas Cowboys during the first half ...
NFL betting breakdown: Week 2
By Scott Kellen Special to the / RJ

SixthSenseSports.com handicapper Scott Kellen breaks down every NFL Week 2 game from a betting perspective.

Los Angeles Rams quarterback Jared Goff throws during the first half of an NFL football game ag ...
NFL betting trends for Week 2
By Bruce Marshall Special to the / RJ

The Rams entered 2020 on a 14-7 spread uptick. Coach Sean McVay is 5-3 as an underdog since 2017 and 9-3 against the spread in his last 12 games away from Los Angeles.