Las Vegas Review-Journal NFL Challenge picks — Week 2
Micah Roberts, Lou Finocchiaro and Mark Franco each went 4-1 ATS in Week 1 to take the contest lead, and Jay Kornegay and Doug Fitz each went 3-1-1 ATS.
Todd Dewey
RJ betting reporter
Last week: 3-2
Season: 3-2
Panthers +3
Bengals +2½
Bills -3½
Patriots -6
Chargers -3
Lou Finocchiaro
@GambLou
Last week: 4-1
Season: 4-1
Panthers +3
Bears -2½
Dolphins +3½
Colts +3½
Ravens +3½
Doug Fitz
Systemplays.com
Last week: 3-1-1
Season: 3-1-1
Texans +12½
Bengals +2½
Steelers -5½
Cowboys +3
Ravens +3½
Mark Franco
Franco Sports.com
Last week: 4-1
Season: 4-1
Texans +12½
49ers -3½
Broncos -6
Patriots -6
Cardinals -3½
Hank Goldberg
CBS Sports HQ
Last week: 3-2
Season: 3-2
Panthers +3
Rams -3½
49ers -3½
Titans +5½
Chiefs -3½
Scott Kellen
@SixthSenseNFL
Last week: 2-3
Season: 2-3
Panthers +3
Browns -12½
Eagles +3½
Patriots -6
Chargers -3
Jay Kornegay
Westgate sportsbook VP
Last week: 3-1-1
Season: 3-1-1
Panthers +3
Vikings +3½
Steelers -5½
Broncos -6
Lions +11
Brent Musburger
VSiN host
Last week: 3-2
Season: 3-2
Panthers +3
Patriots -6
Cardinals -3½
Seahawks -5½
Chiefs -3½
Micah Roberts
Sportsline.com
Last week: 4-1
Season: 4-1
Bengals +2½
Steelers -5½
Bills -3½
Broncos -6
Cowboys +3
Dave Tuley
VSiN.com
Last week: 2-3
Season: 2-3
Raiders +5½
Dolphins +3½
Eagles +3½
Cowboys +3
Lions +11