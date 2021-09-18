88°F
Betting

Las Vegas Review-Journal NFL Challenge picks — Week 2

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 18, 2021 - 12:45 pm
 
Updated September 18, 2021 - 1:08 pm
Cincinnati Bengals running back Joe Mixon, left, is tackled by Minnesota Vikings free safety Ha ...
Cincinnati Bengals running back Joe Mixon, left, is tackled by Minnesota Vikings free safety Harrison Smith (22) during an NFL football game Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Jeff Dean)

Todd Dewey

RJ betting reporter

Last week: 3-2

Season: 3-2

Panthers +3

Bengals +2½

Bills -3½

Patriots -6

Chargers -3

Lou Finocchiaro

@GambLou

Last week: 4-1

Season: 4-1

Panthers +3

Bears -2½

Dolphins +3½

Colts +3½

Ravens +3½

Doug Fitz

Systemplays.com

Last week: 3-1-1

Season: 3-1-1

Texans +12½

Bengals +2½

Steelers -5½

Cowboys +3

Ravens +3½

Mark Franco

Franco Sports.com

Last week: 4-1

Season: 4-1

Texans +12½

49ers -3½

Broncos -6

Patriots -6

Cardinals -3½

Hank Goldberg

CBS Sports HQ

Last week: 3-2

Season: 3-2

Panthers +3

Rams -3½

49ers -3½

Titans +5½

Chiefs -3½

Scott Kellen

@SixthSenseNFL

Last week: 2-3

Season: 2-3

Panthers +3

Browns -12½

Eagles +3½

Patriots -6

Chargers -3

Jay Kornegay

Westgate sportsbook VP

Last week: 3-1-1

Season: 3-1-1

Panthers +3

Vikings +3½

Steelers -5½

Broncos -6

Lions +11

Brent Musburger

VSiN host

Last week: 3-2

Season: 3-2

Panthers +3

Patriots -6

Cardinals -3½

Seahawks -5½

Chiefs -3½

Micah Roberts

Sportsline.com

Last week: 4-1

Season: 4-1

Bengals +2½

Steelers -5½

Bills -3½

Broncos -6

Cowboys +3

Dave Tuley

VSiN.com

Last week: 2-3

Season: 2-3

Raiders +5½

Dolphins +3½

Eagles +3½

Cowboys +3

Lions +11

