Betting

Las Vegas Review-Journal NFL Challenge picks — Week 2

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 17, 2022 - 1:16 pm
 
Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) runs the ball under pressure from Los Angeles Chargers lin ...
Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) runs the ball under pressure from Los Angeles Chargers linebacker Drue Tranquill (49) during the second half of a NFL football game at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif., Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022. (Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Todd Dewey

RJ betting reporter

Last week: 3-2

Season: 3-2

Jaguars +3½

Saints +2½

49ers -9½

Raiders -5½

Packers -10

Lou Finocchiaro

@GambLou

Last week: 4-1

Season: 4-1

Commanders +1½

Jaguars +3½

Saints +2½

Titans +10

Eagles -2

Doug Fitz

Systemplays.com

Last week: 3-2

Season: 3-2

Jets +6

Panthers +2

Seahawks +9½

Texans +10

Cardinals +5½

Mark Franco

FrancoSports.com

Last week: 3-2

Season: 3-2

Dolphins +3½

Saints +2½

Steelers +2

Raiders -5½

Packers -10

Scott Kellen

@SixthSenseNFL

Last week: 3-2

Season: 3-2

Commanders +1½

Panthers +2

Seahawks +9½

Bengals -7

Packers -10

Jay Kornegay

Westgate SuperBook VP

Last week: 2-3

Season: 2-3

Patriots -2

Rams -10½

49ers -9½

Cowboys +7

Raiders -5½

Brent Musburger

VSiN host

Last week: 4-1

Season: 4-1

Lions -1½

Panthers +2

Seahawks +9½

Bengals -7

Eagles -2

Micah Roberts

Sportsline.com

Last week: 2-3

Season: 2-3

Ravens -3½

Commanders +1½

Bengals -7

Packers -10

Vikings +2

Kelly Stewart

@KellyInVegas, @barstoolsports

Last week: 4-1

Season: 4-1

Commanders +1½

Ravens -3½

Saints +2½

Panthers +2

Packers -10

Dave Tuley

VSiN.com

Last week: 2-3

Season: 2-3

Saints +2½

Falcons +10½

Seahawks +9½

Bears +10

Vikings +2

