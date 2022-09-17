Las Vegas Review-Journal NFL Challenge picks — Week 2
Kelly Stewart, Brent Musburger and Lou Finocchiaro each went 4-1 ATS in Week 1 to tie for the lead of the handicapping contest.
Todd Dewey
RJ betting reporter
Last week: 3-2
Season: 3-2
Jaguars +3½
Saints +2½
49ers -9½
Raiders -5½
Packers -10
Lou Finocchiaro
@GambLou
Last week: 4-1
Season: 4-1
Commanders +1½
Jaguars +3½
Saints +2½
Titans +10
Eagles -2
Doug Fitz
Systemplays.com
Last week: 3-2
Season: 3-2
Jets +6
Panthers +2
Seahawks +9½
Texans +10
Cardinals +5½
Mark Franco
FrancoSports.com
Last week: 3-2
Season: 3-2
Dolphins +3½
Saints +2½
Steelers +2
Raiders -5½
Packers -10
Scott Kellen
@SixthSenseNFL
Last week: 3-2
Season: 3-2
Commanders +1½
Panthers +2
Seahawks +9½
Bengals -7
Packers -10
Jay Kornegay
Westgate SuperBook VP
Last week: 2-3
Season: 2-3
Patriots -2
Rams -10½
49ers -9½
Cowboys +7
Raiders -5½
Brent Musburger
VSiN host
Last week: 4-1
Season: 4-1
Lions -1½
Panthers +2
Seahawks +9½
Bengals -7
Eagles -2
Micah Roberts
Sportsline.com
Last week: 2-3
Season: 2-3
Ravens -3½
Commanders +1½
Bengals -7
Packers -10
Vikings +2
Kelly Stewart
@KellyInVegas, @barstoolsports
Last week: 4-1
Season: 4-1
Commanders +1½
Ravens -3½
Saints +2½
Panthers +2
Packers -10
Dave Tuley
VSiN.com
Last week: 2-3
Season: 2-3
Saints +2½
Falcons +10½
Seahawks +9½
Bears +10
Vikings +2