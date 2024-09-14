93°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Betting

Las Vegas Review-Journal NFL Challenge picks — Week 2

New Orleans Saints quarterback Derek Carr (4) and Carolina Panthers quarterback Bryce Young (9) ...
New Orleans Saints quarterback Derek Carr (4) and Carolina Panthers quarterback Bryce Young (9) meet on the field after an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 8, 2024, in New Orleans. (AP Photo/Tyler Kaufman)
More Stories
Fighter Brian Ortega, left, looks on as his opponent Diego Lopes poses for after their face off ...
Sharp bettors back UFC fighters at Sphere, not interested in Canelo
Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) looks to avoid a tackle attempt by Los Angeles Charger ...
Sharp bettors back side, cause line move in Raiders-Ravens game
Missouri quarterback Brady Cook (12) leaps over Buffalo linebacker Dion Crawford (18) as he run ...
Las Vegas Review-Journal College Challenge picks: Week 3
Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Zay Flowers (4) catches a pass against Kansas City Chiefs corner ...
NFL betting trends — Week 2: Edge for Raiders-Ravens
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 14, 2024 - 1:18 pm
 

Todd Dewey

RJ betting reporter

Last week: 2-3

Season: 2-3

Panthers +6

Packers +3

Jaguars -3

Chiefs -5½

Broncos +2½

Chuck Esposito

Red Rock SB director

Last week: 1-3-1

Season: 1-3-1

Ravens -9½

Jets -3½

Giants +1½

Rams +1

Falcons +6½

Lou Finocchiaro

@GambLou

Last week: 3-1-1

Season: 3-1-1

Panthers +6

Vikings +6

Bengals +5½

Broncos +2½

Falcons +6½

Doug Fitz

Systemplays.com

Last week: 2-3

Season: 2-3

Raiders +9½

Panthers +6

Browns +3

Vikings +6

Bengals +5½

Scott Kellen

@SixthSenseNFL

Last week: 2-3

Season: 2-3

Panthers +6

Packers +3

Browns +3

Titans +3½

Falcons +6½

Jay Kornegay

Westgate SuperBook VP

Last week: 2-2-1

Season: 2-2-1

Saints +6

Packers +3

Vikings +6

Jets -3½

Texans -6

Brent Musburger

VSiN host

Last week: 2-3

Season: 2-3

Cowboys -6

Jaguars -3

Patriots +3½

Chiefs -5½

Broncos +2½

Micah Roberts

Sportsline.com

Last week: 2-2-1

Season: 2-2-1

Cowboys -6

Jaguars -3

49ers -6

Bengals +5½

Texans -6

Kelly Stewart

@Kellyinvegas

Last week: 2-3

Season: 2-3

Panthers +6

Vikings +6

Titans +3½

Commanders -1½

Broncos +2½

Dave Tuley

VSiN.com

Last week: 2-3

Season: 2-3

Buccaneers +7

Packers +3

Browns +3

Bengals +5½

Falcons +6½

MOST READ: RAIDERS
Like and follow Vegas Nation
THE LATEST
MORE STORIES