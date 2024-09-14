Las Vegas Review-Journal NFL Challenge picks — Week 2
Professional handicapper Lou Finocchiaro (@GambLou) leads the Review-Journal’s NFL Challenge contest after going 3-1-1 against the spread in Week 1.
Todd Dewey
RJ betting reporter
Last week: 2-3
Season: 2-3
Panthers +6
Packers +3
Jaguars -3
Chiefs -5½
Broncos +2½
Chuck Esposito
Red Rock SB director
Last week: 1-3-1
Season: 1-3-1
Ravens -9½
Jets -3½
Giants +1½
Rams +1
Falcons +6½
Lou Finocchiaro
@GambLou
Last week: 3-1-1
Season: 3-1-1
Panthers +6
Vikings +6
Bengals +5½
Broncos +2½
Falcons +6½
Doug Fitz
Systemplays.com
Last week: 2-3
Season: 2-3
Raiders +9½
Panthers +6
Browns +3
Vikings +6
Bengals +5½
Scott Kellen
@SixthSenseNFL
Last week: 2-3
Season: 2-3
Panthers +6
Packers +3
Browns +3
Titans +3½
Falcons +6½
Jay Kornegay
Westgate SuperBook VP
Last week: 2-2-1
Season: 2-2-1
Saints +6
Packers +3
Vikings +6
Jets -3½
Texans -6
Brent Musburger
VSiN host
Last week: 2-3
Season: 2-3
Cowboys -6
Jaguars -3
Patriots +3½
Chiefs -5½
Broncos +2½
Micah Roberts
Sportsline.com
Last week: 2-2-1
Season: 2-2-1
Cowboys -6
Jaguars -3
49ers -6
Bengals +5½
Texans -6
Kelly Stewart
@Kellyinvegas
Last week: 2-3
Season: 2-3
Panthers +6
Vikings +6
Titans +3½
Commanders -1½
Broncos +2½
Dave Tuley
VSiN.com
Last week: 2-3
Season: 2-3
Buccaneers +7
Packers +3
Browns +3
Bengals +5½
Falcons +6½