Las Vegas Review-Journal NFL Challenge picks — Week 2
Westgate SuperBook vice president of marketing Jay Kornegay and CBS Sportsline handicapper Micah Roberts each went 4-1 against the spread in NFL Week 1.
Todd Dewey
RJ betting reporter
Last week: 0-5
Season: 0-5
Lions -6
Steelers -3
49ers -3
Eagles -1
Texans -2½
Chuck Esposito
Red Rock SB director
Last week: 1-4
Season: 1-4
Bills -6½
Lions -6
Panthers +6½
Steelers -3
Colts +1
Lou Finocchiaro
@GambLou
Last week: 2-3
Season: 2-3
Dolphins -1
Browns +11½
Giants +6
Texans -2½
Raiders +3½
Doug Fitz
Systemplays.com
Last week: 0-5
Season: 0-5
Browns +11½
Jets +6½
Panthers +6½
Falcons +3½
Raiders +3½
Scott Kellen
@SixthSenseNFL
Last week: 1-4
Season: 1-4
Saints +3
Panthers +6½
Broncos -1
Falcons +3½
Texans -2½
Jay Kornegay
Westgate SuperBook VP
Last week: 4-1
Season: 4-1
Cowboys -6
Steelers -3
49ers -3
Broncos -1
Texans -2½
Brent Musburger
VSiN host
Last week: 2-3
Season: 2-3
Browns +11½
Cowboys -6
Rams -5½
Broncos -1
Raiders +3½
Micah Roberts
Sportsline.com
Last week: 4-1
Season: 4-1
Bengals -3½
Jets +6½
Lions -6
Cardinals -6½
Texans -2½
Kelly Stewart
@Kellyinvegas
Last week: 1-4
Season: 1-4
Dolphins -1
Jaguars +3½
Ravens -11½
Broncos -1
Buccaneers +2½
Dave Tuley
VSiN.com
Last week: 1-4
Season: 1-4
Jaguars +3½
Browns +11½
Panthers +6½
Falcons +3½
Raiders +3½