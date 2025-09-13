92°F
Las Vegas Review-Journal NFL Challenge picks — Week 2

Detroit Lions wide receiver Isaac TeSlaa (18) catches a 13-yard touchdown pass as Green Bay Pac ...
Detroit Lions wide receiver Isaac TeSlaa (18) catches a 13-yard touchdown pass as Green Bay Packers cornerback Carrington Valentine (24) defends during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Sept. 7, 2025, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Matt Ludtke)
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 13, 2025 - 3:56 pm
 

Todd Dewey

RJ betting reporter

Last week: 0-5

Season: 0-5

Lions -6

Steelers -3

49ers -3

Eagles -1

Texans -2½

Chuck Esposito

Red Rock SB director

Last week: 1-4

Season: 1-4

Bills -6½

Lions -6

Panthers +6½

Steelers -3

Colts +1

Lou Finocchiaro

@GambLou

Last week: 2-3

Season: 2-3

Dolphins -1

Browns +11½

Giants +6

Texans -2½

Raiders +3½

Doug Fitz

Systemplays.com

Last week: 0-5

Season: 0-5

Browns +11½

Jets +6½

Panthers +6½

Falcons +3½

Raiders +3½

Scott Kellen

@SixthSenseNFL

Last week: 1-4

Season: 1-4

Saints +3

Panthers +6½

Broncos -1

Falcons +3½

Texans -2½

Jay Kornegay

Westgate SuperBook VP

Last week: 4-1

Season: 4-1

Cowboys -6

Steelers -3

49ers -3

Broncos -1

Texans -2½

Brent Musburger

VSiN host

Last week: 2-3

Season: 2-3

Browns +11½

Cowboys -6

Rams -5½

Broncos -1

Raiders +3½

Micah Roberts

Sportsline.com

Last week: 4-1

Season: 4-1

Bengals -3½

Jets +6½

Lions -6

Cardinals -6½

Texans -2½

Kelly Stewart

@Kellyinvegas

Last week: 1-4

Season: 1-4

Dolphins -1

Jaguars +3½

Ravens -11½

Broncos -1

Buccaneers +2½

Dave Tuley

VSiN.com

Last week: 1-4

Season: 1-4

Jaguars +3½

Browns +11½

Panthers +6½

Falcons +3½

Raiders +3½

