Las Vegas Review-Journal NFL Challenge picks — Week 3
VSiN handicapper Dave Tuley went 5-0 against the spread last week and is tied for the contest lead with a 7-3 mark with SuperBook vice president Jay Kornegay (6-2-2).
Todd Dewey
RJ betting reporter
Last week: 1-4
Season: 3-7
Colts -1
Giants +6½
Packers +1½
Raiders -4½
Ravens PK
Chuck Esposito
Red Rock SB director
Last week: 2-3
Season: 3-6-1
Vikings +2
Browns -6½
Eagles +2½
Lions -3
Cowboys PK
Lou Finocchiaro
@GambLou
Last week: 3-2
Season: 6-3-1
Buccaneers -6½
Rams +7½
Falcons +3½
Jaguars +5
Commanders +7½
Doug Fitz
Systemplays.com
Last week: 4-1
Season: 6-4
Colts -1
Vikings +2
Giants +6½
Broncos +6½
Panthers +4½
Scott Kellen
@SixthSenseNFL
Last week: 3-2
Season: 5-5
Texans -2
Panthers +4½
Lions -3
Ravens PK
Jaguars +5
Jay Kornegay
Westgate SuperBook VP
Last week: 4-0-1
Season: 6-2-2
Giants +6½
Eagles +2½
Raiders -4½
Lions -3
Ravens PK
Brent Musburger
VSiN host
Last week: 1-4
Season: 3-7
Giants +6½
Eagles +2½
Buccaneers -6½
Ravens PK
Rams +7½
Micah Roberts
Sportsline.com
Last week: 1-3-1
Season: 3-5-2
Chargers +1½
Colts -1
Texans -2
Saints -2½
Seahawks -4½
Kelly Stewart
@Kellyinvegas
Last week: 2-3
Season: 4-6
Buccaneers -6½
Dolphins +4½
Lions -3
Rams +7½
Jaguars +5
Dave Tuley
VSiN.com
Last week: 5-0
Season: 7-3
Eagles +2½
Broncos +6½
Rams +7½
Falcons +3½
Commanders +7½