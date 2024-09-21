87°F
Betting

Las Vegas Review-Journal NFL Challenge picks — Week 3

Philadelphia Eagles running back Saquon Barkley (26) takes the hand off from quarterback Jalen ...
Philadelphia Eagles running back Saquon Barkley (26) takes the hand off from quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) during the NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons, Monday, Sept. 16, 2024, in Philadelphia. The Falcons won 22-21. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola)
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 21, 2024 - 12:49 pm
 

Todd Dewey

RJ betting reporter

Last week: 1-4

Season: 3-7

Colts -1

Giants +6½

Packers +1½

Raiders -4½

Ravens PK

Chuck Esposito

Red Rock SB director

Last week: 2-3

Season: 3-6-1

Vikings +2

Browns -6½

Eagles +2½

Lions -3

Cowboys PK

Lou Finocchiaro

@GambLou

Last week: 3-2

Season: 6-3-1

Buccaneers -6½

Rams +7½

Falcons +3½

Jaguars +5

Commanders +7½

Doug Fitz

Systemplays.com

Last week: 4-1

Season: 6-4

Colts -1

Vikings +2

Giants +6½

Broncos +6½

Panthers +4½

Scott Kellen

@SixthSenseNFL

Last week: 3-2

Season: 5-5

Texans -2

Panthers +4½

Lions -3

Ravens PK

Jaguars +5

Jay Kornegay

Westgate SuperBook VP

Last week: 4-0-1

Season: 6-2-2

Giants +6½

Eagles +2½

Raiders -4½

Lions -3

Ravens PK

Brent Musburger

VSiN host

Last week: 1-4

Season: 3-7

Giants +6½

Eagles +2½

Buccaneers -6½

Ravens PK

Rams +7½

Micah Roberts

Sportsline.com

Last week: 1-3-1

Season: 3-5-2

Chargers +1½

Colts -1

Texans -2

Saints -2½

Seahawks -4½

Kelly Stewart

@Kellyinvegas

Last week: 2-3

Season: 4-6

Buccaneers -6½

Dolphins +4½

Lions -3

Rams +7½

Jaguars +5

Dave Tuley

VSiN.com

Last week: 5-0

Season: 7-3

Eagles +2½

Broncos +6½

Rams +7½

Falcons +3½

Commanders +7½

