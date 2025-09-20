87°F
weather icon Mostly Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Betting

Las Vegas Review-Journal NFL Challenge picks — Week 3

Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2) breaks. Tackle by Los Angeles Chargers safety Alohi Gilm ...
Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2) breaks. Tackle by Los Angeles Chargers safety Alohi Gilman (32) during the first half of their NFL game at Allegiant Stadium on Monday, Sept. 15, 2025, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
More Stories
Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels (5) runs with the ball during an NFL football ...
NFL Week 3 betting breakdown: Predictions for every game
Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels (5) looks to pass during an NFL football game ...
Sharp money moves Raiders-Commanders line with QB Jayden Daniels out
Cincinnati defensive lineman Kamari Burns (40) chases Nebraska quarterback Dylan Raiola (15) du ...
Las Vegas Review-Journal College Challenge picks: Week 4
Raiders quarterback Geno Smith (7) runs as he tries to escape pressure from Los Angeles Charger ...
NFL betting trends — Week 2: Edge for Raiders-Commanders
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 20, 2025 - 10:54 am
 
Updated September 20, 2025 - 11:50 am

Todd Dewey

RJ betting reporter

Last week: 3-2

Season: 3-7

Commanders -3

Browns +7½

Vikings -3

Texans +2

Seahawks -7

Chuck Esposito

Red Rock SB director

Last week: 4-1

Season: 5-5

Vikings -3

Bears +1

Rams +3½

Jets +6½

Lions +4½

Lou Finocchiaro

@GambLou

Last week: 1-4

Season: 3-7

Commanders -3

Eagles -3½

Broncos +3

Bears +1

Giants +6

Doug Fitz

Systemplays.com

Last week: 2-3

Season: 2-8

Titans +4

Panthers +5½

Browns +7½

Jets +6½

Saints +7

Scott Kellen

@SixthSenseNFL

Last week: 2-3

Season: 3-7

Raiders +3

Browns +7½

Jets +6½

Saints +7

Cowboys -1

Jay Kornegay

Westgate SuperBook VP

Last week: 1-4

Season: 5-5

Browns +7½

Vikings -3

Texans +2

Broncos +3

Lions +4½

Brent Musburger

VSiN host

Last week: 1-4

Season: 3-7

Titans +4

Vikings -3

Texans +2

Cowboys -1

Chiefs -6

Micah Roberts

Sportsline.com

Last week: 2-3

Season: 6-4

Bengals +3

Steelers -1½

Cowboys -1

Cardinals +2½

Giants +6

Kelly Stewart

@Kellyinvegas

Last week: 2-3

Season: 3-7

Browns +7½

Vikings -3

Patriots +1½

Saints +7

Chiefs -6

Dave Tuley

VSiN.com

Last week: 2-3

Season: 3-7

Panthers +5½

Bengals +3

Jets +6½

Broncos +3

Lions +4½

MOST READ
LISTEN TO THE TOP FIVE HERE
Like and follow Vegas Nation
THE LATEST
MORE STORIES