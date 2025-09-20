Las Vegas Review-Journal NFL Challenge picks — Week 3
CBS Sportsline handicapper Micah Roberts, a former Las Vegas sportsbook director, leads the NFL handicapping contest with a 6-4 record against the spread.
Todd Dewey
RJ betting reporter
Last week: 3-2
Season: 3-7
Commanders -3
Browns +7½
Vikings -3
Texans +2
Seahawks -7
Chuck Esposito
Red Rock SB director
Last week: 4-1
Season: 5-5
Vikings -3
Bears +1
Rams +3½
Jets +6½
Lions +4½
Lou Finocchiaro
@GambLou
Last week: 1-4
Season: 3-7
Commanders -3
Eagles -3½
Broncos +3
Bears +1
Giants +6
Doug Fitz
Systemplays.com
Last week: 2-3
Season: 2-8
Titans +4
Panthers +5½
Browns +7½
Jets +6½
Saints +7
Scott Kellen
@SixthSenseNFL
Last week: 2-3
Season: 3-7
Raiders +3
Browns +7½
Jets +6½
Saints +7
Cowboys -1
Jay Kornegay
Westgate SuperBook VP
Last week: 1-4
Season: 5-5
Browns +7½
Vikings -3
Texans +2
Broncos +3
Lions +4½
Brent Musburger
VSiN host
Last week: 1-4
Season: 3-7
Titans +4
Vikings -3
Texans +2
Cowboys -1
Chiefs -6
Micah Roberts
Sportsline.com
Last week: 2-3
Season: 6-4
Bengals +3
Steelers -1½
Cowboys -1
Cardinals +2½
Giants +6
Kelly Stewart
@Kellyinvegas
Last week: 2-3
Season: 3-7
Browns +7½
Vikings -3
Patriots +1½
Saints +7
Chiefs -6
Dave Tuley
VSiN.com
Last week: 2-3
Season: 3-7
Panthers +5½
Bengals +3
Jets +6½
Broncos +3
Lions +4½