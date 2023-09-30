Las Vegas Review-Journal NFL Challenge picks — Week 4
GambLou.com handicapper Lou Finocchiaro leads the contest with a 10-4-1 ATS record, and VSiN.com handicapper Dave Tuley is 10-5.
Todd Dewey
RJ betting reporter
Last week: 3-2
Season: 6-9
Bills -2½
Vikings -4
Browns -2½
Saints -3
Patriots +7
Lou Finocchiaro
@GambLou
Last week: 2-3
Season: 10-4-1
Bills -2½
Texans +3
Titans +2½
Raiders +5½
Giants Pick
Doug Fitz
Systemplays.com
Last week: 1-4
Season: 6-8-1
Ravens +2½
Rams Pick
Buccaneers +3
Raiders +5½
Patriots +7
Mark Franco
FrancoSports.com
Last week: 3-2
Season: 7-7-1
Dolphins +2½
Browns -2½
Steelers -3
Colts Pick
Saints -3
Scott Kellen
@SixthSenseNFL
Last week: 2-3
Season: 8-7
Vikings -4
Broncos -3
Texans +3
Raiders +5½
Seahawks Pick
Jay Kornegay
Westgate SuperBook VP
Last week: 2-3
Season: 7-7-1
Ravens +2½
Jaguars -3
Rams Pick
Bengals -2½
Giants Pick
Brent Musburger
VSiN host
Last week: 3-2
Season: 6-9
Bills -2½
Broncos -3
Browns -2½
Rams Pick
Seahawks Pick
Micah Roberts
Sportsline.com
Last week: 1-4
Season: 5-10
Dolphins +2½
Vikings -4
Broncos -3
Cardinals +14
Seahawks Pick
Kelly Stewart
@Kellyinvegas
Last week: 2-3
Season: 6-9
Bills -2½
Panthers +4
Ravens +2½
Chargers -5½
Texans +3
Dave Tuley
VSiN.com
Last week: 4-1
Season: 10-5
Texans +3
Commanders +8
Raiders +5½
Cardinals +14
Seahawks Pick