Betting

Las Vegas Review-Journal NFL Challenge picks — Week 4

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 30, 2023 - 12:27 pm
 
Houston Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud (7) and wide receiver Tank Dell (3) celebrate after a pl ...
Houston Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud (7) and wide receiver Tank Dell (3) celebrate after a play during an NFL football game against the Indianapolis Colts, Sunday, Sep. 17, 2023, in Houston. (AP Photo/Tyler Kaufman)

Todd Dewey

RJ betting reporter

Last week: 3-2

Season: 6-9

Bills -2½

Vikings -4

Browns -2½

Saints -3

Patriots +7

Lou Finocchiaro

@GambLou

Last week: 2-3

Season: 10-4-1

Bills -2½

Texans +3

Titans +2½

Raiders +5½

Giants Pick

Doug Fitz

Systemplays.com

Last week: 1-4

Season: 6-8-1

Ravens +2½

Rams Pick

Buccaneers +3

Raiders +5½

Patriots +7

Mark Franco

FrancoSports.com

Last week: 3-2

Season: 7-7-1

Dolphins +2½

Browns -2½

Steelers -3

Colts Pick

Saints -3

Scott Kellen

@SixthSenseNFL

Last week: 2-3

Season: 8-7

Vikings -4

Broncos -3

Texans +3

Raiders +5½

Seahawks Pick

Jay Kornegay

Westgate SuperBook VP

Last week: 2-3

Season: 7-7-1

Ravens +2½

Jaguars -3

Rams Pick

Bengals -2½

Giants Pick

Brent Musburger

VSiN host

Last week: 3-2

Season: 6-9

Bills -2½

Broncos -3

Browns -2½

Rams Pick

Seahawks Pick

Micah Roberts

Sportsline.com

Last week: 1-4

Season: 5-10

Dolphins +2½

Vikings -4

Broncos -3

Cardinals +14

Seahawks Pick

Kelly Stewart

@Kellyinvegas

Last week: 2-3

Season: 6-9

Bills -2½

Panthers +4

Ravens +2½

Chargers -5½

Texans +3

Dave Tuley

VSiN.com

Last week: 4-1

Season: 10-5

Texans +3

Commanders +8

Raiders +5½

Cardinals +14

Seahawks Pick

