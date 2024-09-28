103°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Betting

Las Vegas Review-Journal NFL Challenge picks — Week 4

Los Angeles Chargers head coach Jim Harbaugh, left, tosses a ball to quarterback Justin Herbert ...
Los Angeles Chargers head coach Jim Harbaugh, left, tosses a ball to quarterback Justin Herbert before an NFL football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Sunday in Pittsburgh, Sept. 22, 2024. (AP Photo/Matt Freed)
More Stories
Las Vegas Aces center A'ja Wilson (22) hugs New York Liberty forward Breanna Stewart (30) after ...
Aces sizable betting underdogs to Liberty in WNBA semifinals
Injuries to star players jumbles Raiders-Browns betting line
Boise State quarterback Maddux Madsen, center, looks to pass during the first half of an NCAA c ...
Las Vegas Review-Journal College Challenge picks: Week 5
Cleveland Browns wide receiver Amari Cooper (2) runs a route during an NFL football game agains ...
NFL betting trends — Week 4: Edge for Browns-Raiders
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 28, 2024 - 12:55 pm
 

Todd Dewey

RJ betting reporter

Last week: 4-1

Season: 7-8

Falcons -2½

Packers -2½

Panthers +3½

Bears -2½

Ravens -2½

Chuck Esposito

Red Rock SB director

Last week: 3-2

Season: 6-8-1

Jaguars +6½

Jets -7½

Commanders +3½

Dolphins -1½

Lions -3½

Lou Finocchiaro

@GambLou

Last week: 2-3

Season: 8-6-1

Jaguars +6½

Patriots +10½

Raiders -2

Chargers +7½

Seahawks +3½

Doug Fitz

Systemplays.com

Last week: 5-0

Season: 11-4

Buccaneers +2

Raiders -2

Chargers +7½

Ravens -2½

Titans +1½

Scott Kellen

@SixthSenseNFL

Last week: 3-2

Season: 8-7

Jaguars +6½

Bears -2½

Commanders +3½

Browns +2

Ravens -2½

Jay Kornegay

Westgate SuperBook VP

Last week: 4-1

Season: 10-3-2

Falcons -2½

Bears -2½

Browns +2

Ravens -2½

Lions -3½

Brent Musburger

VSiN host

Last week: 4-1

Season: 7-8

Packers -2½

Bears -2½

Cardinals -3½

Bills +2½

Lions -3½

Micah Roberts

Sportsline.com

Last week: 2-3

Season: 5-8-2

Falcons -2½

Steelers -1½

Rams +2½

Titans +1½

Lions -3½

Kelly Stewart

@Kellyinvegas

Last week: 2-3

Season: 6-9

Falcons -2½

Colts +1½

Packers -2½

Panthers +3½

Cardinals -3½

Dave Tuley

VSiN.com

Last week: 4-1

Season: 11-4

Broncos +7½

Commanders +3½

Patriots +10½

Browns +2

Chargers +7½

MOST READ: RAIDERS
Like and follow Vegas Nation
THE LATEST
MORE STORIES