Las Vegas Review-Journal NFL Challenge picks — Week 4
Systemplays.com handicapper Doug Fitz went 5-0 against the spread last week and is tied for the contest lead with two others.
Todd Dewey
RJ betting reporter
Last week: 4-1
Season: 7-8
Falcons -2½
Packers -2½
Panthers +3½
Bears -2½
Ravens -2½
Chuck Esposito
Red Rock SB director
Last week: 3-2
Season: 6-8-1
Jaguars +6½
Jets -7½
Commanders +3½
Dolphins -1½
Lions -3½
Lou Finocchiaro
@GambLou
Last week: 2-3
Season: 8-6-1
Jaguars +6½
Patriots +10½
Raiders -2
Chargers +7½
Seahawks +3½
Doug Fitz
Systemplays.com
Last week: 5-0
Season: 11-4
Buccaneers +2
Raiders -2
Chargers +7½
Ravens -2½
Titans +1½
Scott Kellen
@SixthSenseNFL
Last week: 3-2
Season: 8-7
Jaguars +6½
Bears -2½
Commanders +3½
Browns +2
Ravens -2½
Jay Kornegay
Westgate SuperBook VP
Last week: 4-1
Season: 10-3-2
Falcons -2½
Bears -2½
Browns +2
Ravens -2½
Lions -3½
Brent Musburger
VSiN host
Last week: 4-1
Season: 7-8
Packers -2½
Bears -2½
Cardinals -3½
Bills +2½
Lions -3½
Micah Roberts
Sportsline.com
Last week: 2-3
Season: 5-8-2
Falcons -2½
Steelers -1½
Rams +2½
Titans +1½
Lions -3½
Kelly Stewart
@Kellyinvegas
Last week: 2-3
Season: 6-9
Falcons -2½
Colts +1½
Packers -2½
Panthers +3½
Cardinals -3½
Dave Tuley
VSiN.com
Last week: 4-1
Season: 11-4
Broncos +7½
Commanders +3½
Patriots +10½
Browns +2
Chargers +7½