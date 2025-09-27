83°F
weather icon Partly Cloudy
Las Vegas, NV
Betting

Las Vegas Review-Journal NFL Challenge picks — Week 4

Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson (18) runs a route against Cincinnati Bengals c ...
Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson (18) runs a route against Cincinnati Bengals cornerback DJ Turner II (20) during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Sept. 21, 2025 in Minneapolis. Minnesota won 48-10. (AP Photo/Stacy Bengs)
More Stories
Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams (18) looks to pass the ball during the second half of ...
NFL Week 4 betting breakdown: Predictions for every game
Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2) runs against Washington Commanders defensive tackle Jaly ...
Sharp money moves total on Raiders-Bears Week 4 matchup
Kansas State quarterback Avery Johnson (2) in the second half of an NCAA college football game ...
Las Vegas Review-Journal College Challenge picks: Week 5
Raiders head coach Pete Carroll reacts during a conversation with back judge Jimmy Russell (82) ...
NFL betting trends — Week 4: Edge for Raiders-Bears
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 27, 2025 - 1:58 pm
 

Todd Dewey

RJ betting reporter

Last week: 4-1

Season: 7-8

Vikings -2½

Lions -10

Texans -7

Jaguars +3½

Bengals +7½

Chuck Esposito

Red Rock SB director

Last week: 4-1

Season: 9-6

Eagles -3½

Patriots -5½

Lions -10

Chiefs +2½

Bengals +7½

Lou Finocchiaro

@GambLou

Last week: 3-1-1

Season: 6-8-1

Steelers +2½

Falcons +1

Rams -3½

Cowboys +6½

Bengals +7½

Doug Fitz

Systemplays.com

Last week: 3-2

Season: 5-10

Saints +15½

Falcons +1

Titans +7

Jets +3

Bengals +7½

Scott Kellen

@SixthSenseNFL

Last week: 2-3

Season: 5-10

Saints +15½

Falcons +1

Titans +7

Giants +6½

Jaguars +3½

Jay Kornegay

Westgate SuperBook VP

Last week: 3-1-1

Season: 8-6-1

Vikings -2½

Eagles -3½

Falcons +1

Lions -10

Rams -3½

Brent Musburger

VSiN host

Last week: 2-3

Season: 5-10

Vikings -2½

Saints +15½

Chargers -6½

49ers -3½

Jets +3

Micah Roberts

Sportsline.com

Last week: 2-3

Season: 8-7

Vikings -2½

Bills -15½

Lions -10

Colts +3½

Ravens -2½

Kelly Stewart

@Kellyinvegas

Last week: 3-2

Season: 6-9

Buccaneers +3½

Jaguars +3½

Colts +3½

Raiders -1

Chiefs +2½

Dave Tuley

VSiN.com

Last week: 3-1-1

Season: 6-8-1

Buccaneers +3½

Panthers +5½

Browns +10

Jaguars +3½

Colts +3½

MOST READ
LISTEN TO THE TOP FIVE HERE
Like and follow Vegas Nation
THE LATEST
Raiders head coach Pete Carroll reacts during a conversation with back judge Jimmy Russell (82) ...
NFL betting trends — Week 4: Edge for Raiders-Bears
By Bruce Marshall Special to the / RJ

CBS Sportsline handicapper Bruce Marshall provides NFL notes and trends for Week 4 games for the Las Vegas Review-Journal.

MORE STORIES