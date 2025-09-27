Las Vegas Review-Journal NFL Challenge picks — Week 4
Red Rock Resort sportsbook director Chuck Esposito went 4-1 against the spread for the second straight week and leads the contest with a 9-6 record.
Todd Dewey
RJ betting reporter
Last week: 4-1
Season: 7-8
Vikings -2½
Lions -10
Texans -7
Jaguars +3½
Bengals +7½
Chuck Esposito
Red Rock SB director
Last week: 4-1
Season: 9-6
Eagles -3½
Patriots -5½
Lions -10
Chiefs +2½
Bengals +7½
Lou Finocchiaro
@GambLou
Last week: 3-1-1
Season: 6-8-1
Steelers +2½
Falcons +1
Rams -3½
Cowboys +6½
Bengals +7½
Doug Fitz
Systemplays.com
Last week: 3-2
Season: 5-10
Saints +15½
Falcons +1
Titans +7
Jets +3
Bengals +7½
Scott Kellen
@SixthSenseNFL
Last week: 2-3
Season: 5-10
Saints +15½
Falcons +1
Titans +7
Giants +6½
Jaguars +3½
Jay Kornegay
Westgate SuperBook VP
Last week: 3-1-1
Season: 8-6-1
Vikings -2½
Eagles -3½
Falcons +1
Lions -10
Rams -3½
Brent Musburger
VSiN host
Last week: 2-3
Season: 5-10
Vikings -2½
Saints +15½
Chargers -6½
49ers -3½
Jets +3
Micah Roberts
Sportsline.com
Last week: 2-3
Season: 8-7
Vikings -2½
Bills -15½
Lions -10
Colts +3½
Ravens -2½
Kelly Stewart
@Kellyinvegas
Last week: 3-2
Season: 6-9
Buccaneers +3½
Jaguars +3½
Colts +3½
Raiders -1
Chiefs +2½
Dave Tuley
VSiN.com
Last week: 3-1-1
Season: 6-8-1
Buccaneers +3½
Panthers +5½
Browns +10
Jaguars +3½
Colts +3½