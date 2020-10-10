Las Vegas Review-Journal NFL Challenge picks: Week 5
Handicapper Mark Franco (FrancoSports.com) is 16-4 ATS (80 percent) after going 4-1 ATS in each of the first four weeks of the NFL season.
Joe D’Amico
@Joedamicowins
Last week: 3-1-1
Season: 11-8-1
Panthers +1½
Chiefs -12½
Rams -7
Steelers -7
Seahawks -7
Lou Finocchiaro
@GambLou
Last week: 1-3-1
Season: 10-9-1
Falcons -1½
Cardinals -7
Dolphins +8½
Vikings +7
Chargers +7½
Doug Fitz
Systemplays.com
Last week: 3-2
Season: 11-9
Panthers +1½
Raiders +12½
Eagles +7
Vikings +7
Chargers +7½
Mark Franco
FrancoSports.com
Last week: 4-1
Season: 16-4
Rams -7
Steelers -7
Bengals +12½
Colts -1½
Vikings +7
Hank Goldberg
CBS Sports HQ
Last week: 2-3
Season: 6-14
Texans -6
Steelers -7
Bengals +12½
Browns +1½
Vikings +7
Scott Kellen
@SixthSenseNFL
Last week: 1-4
Season: 7-13
Panthers +1½
Texans -6
Steelers -7
Browns +1½
Vikings +7
Jay Kornegay
Westgate sportsbook VP
Last week: 4-1
Season: 10-9-1
Falcons -1½
Jaguars +6
Steelers -7
49ers -8½
Browns +1½
Brent Musburger
VSiN host
Last week: 1-4
Season: 8-12
Raiders +12½
Texans -6
Steelers -7
Bengals +12½
Browns +1½
Micah Roberts
Sportsline.com
Last week: 5-0
Season: 10-9-1
Jaguars +6
Eagles +7
Giants +9½
Colts -1½
Vikings +7
Dave Tuley
VSiN.com
Last week: 2-2-1
Season: 10-9-1
Eagles +7
Bengals +12½
Dolphins +8½
Browns +1½
Chargers +7½