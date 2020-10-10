84°F
Las Vegas Review-Journal NFL Challenge picks: Week 5

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 10, 2020 - 12:06 pm
 
Updated October 10, 2020 - 12:11 pm

Joe D’Amico

@Joedamicowins

Last week: 3-1-1

Season: 11-8-1

Panthers +1½

Chiefs -12½

Rams -7

Steelers -7

Seahawks -7

Lou Finocchiaro

@GambLou

Last week: 1-3-1

Season: 10-9-1

Falcons -1½

Cardinals -7

Dolphins +8½

Vikings +7

Chargers +7½

Doug Fitz

Systemplays.com

Last week: 3-2

Season: 11-9

Panthers +1½

Raiders +12½

Eagles +7

Vikings +7

Chargers +7½

Mark Franco

FrancoSports.com

Last week: 4-1

Season: 16-4

Rams -7

Steelers -7

Bengals +12½

Colts -1½

Vikings +7

Hank Goldberg

CBS Sports HQ

Last week: 2-3

Season: 6-14

Texans -6

Steelers -7

Bengals +12½

Browns +1½

Vikings +7

Scott Kellen

@SixthSenseNFL

Last week: 1-4

Season: 7-13

Panthers +1½

Texans -6

Steelers -7

Browns +1½

Vikings +7

Jay Kornegay

Westgate sportsbook VP

Last week: 4-1

Season: 10-9-1

Falcons -1½

Jaguars +6

Steelers -7

49ers -8½

Browns +1½

Brent Musburger

VSiN host

Last week: 1-4

Season: 8-12

Raiders +12½

Texans -6

Steelers -7

Bengals +12½

Browns +1½

Micah Roberts

Sportsline.com

Last week: 5-0

Season: 10-9-1

Jaguars +6

Eagles +7

Giants +9½

Colts -1½

Vikings +7

Dave Tuley

VSiN.com

Last week: 2-2-1

Season: 10-9-1

Eagles +7

Bengals +12½

Dolphins +8½

Browns +1½

Chargers +7½

