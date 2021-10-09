Las Vegas Review-Journal NFL Challenge picks — Week 5
Sportsline.com handicapper Micah Roberts leads the contest with a 15-5 ATS record, and Westgate SuperBook vice president Jay Kornegay is second at 13-6-1 ATS.
Todd Dewey
RJ betting reporter
Last week: 2-3
Season: 11-9
Panthers -3½
Packers -3
Cowboys -7
49ers +5½
Chiefs -2½
Lou Finocchiaro
@GambLou
Last week: 2-3
Season: 12-8
Football Team +2½
Bengals +3
Browns +1½
49ers +5½
Chiefs -2½
Doug Fitz
Systemplays.com
Last week: 2-3
Season: 11-8-1
Eagles +3½
Lions +9½
Bears +5½
Giants +7
Bills +2½
Mark Franco
FrancoSports.com
Last week: 1-4
Season: 12-8
Panthers -3½
Jaguars +4½
Packers -3
Chargers -1½
49ers +5½
Hank Goldberg
CBS Sports HQ
Last week: 0-5
Season: 8-12
Bengals +3
Raiders -5½
Browns +1½
Cowboys -7
Bills +2½
Scott Kellen
@SixthSenseNFL
Last week: 4-1
Season: 11-9
Jets +3
Bengals +3
Browns +1½
Bills +2½
Ravens -7
Jay Kornegay
Westgate sportsbook VP
Last week: 3-2
Season: 13-6-1
Eagles +3½
Bengals +3
Raiders -5½
49ers +5½
Chiefs -2½
Brent Musburger
VSiN host
Last week: 2-3
Season: 10-10
Jets +3
Saints -2½
Broncos +1
Cardinals -5½
Bills +2½
Micah Roberts
Sportsline.com
Last week: 4-1
Season: 15-5
Bengals +3
Browns +1½
Giants +7
Chiefs -2½
Colts +7
Dave Tuley
VSiN.com
Last week: 1-4
Season: 9-11
Jets +3
Lions +9½
Bengals +3
Bills +2½
Colts +7