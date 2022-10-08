90°F
Las Vegas Review-Journal NFL Challenge picks — Week 5

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 8, 2022 - 3:35 pm
 
FILE - Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett celebrates after scoring a touchdown again ...
FILE - Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett celebrates after scoring a touchdown against the New York Jets during an NFL football game at Acrisure Stadium, Sunday, Oct. 2, 2022 in Pittsburgh, Penn. (Winslow Townson/AP Images for Panini)

Todd Dewey

RJ betting reporter

Last week: 4-0-1

Season: 11-8-1

Texans +7

Steelers +14

Commanders +2½

Patriots -3

Raiders +7

Lou Finocchiaro

@GambLou

Last week: 4-1

Season: 14-6

Jaguars -7

Dolphins -3½

Browns +2½

Cowboys +5½

Bengals +3

Doug Fitz

Systemplays.com

Last week: 3-2

Season: 13-7

Seahawks +5½

Texans +7

Falcons +8½

Panthers +6½

Raiders +7

Mark Franco

FrancoSports.com

Last week: 2-2-1

Season: 8-11-1

Seahawks +5½

Titans -2½

Chargers -2½

Cowboys +5½

Ravens -3

Scott Kellen

@SixthSenseNFL

Last week: 1-3-1

Season: 7-12-1

Packers -8

Saints -5½

Buccaneers -8½

Vikings -7

Bengals +3

Jay Kornegay

Westgate SuperBook VP

Last week: 3-2

Season: 10-10

Texans +7

Steelers +14

Buccaneers -8½

Bears +7

Patriots -3

Brent Musburger

VSiN host

Last week: 5-0

Season: 14-6

Steelers +14

Cardinals +5½

Rams -5½

Bengals +3

Raiders +7

Micah Roberts

Sportsline.com

Last week: 2-2-1

Season: 8-11-1

Steelers +14

Vikings -7

Dolphins -3½

Patriots -3

Rams -5½

Kelly Stewart

@KellyInVegas, @barstoolsports

Last week: 2-2-1

Season: 10-9-1

Saints -5½

Steelers +14

Commanders +2½

Cardinals +5½

Bengals +3

Dave Tuley

VSiN.com

Last week: 2-3

Season: 9-11

Giants +8

Texans +7

Steelers +14

Falcons +8½

Cowboys +5½

