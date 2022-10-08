Las Vegas Review-Journal NFL Challenge picks — Week 5
VSiN host Brent Musburger went 5-0 ATS last week and is tied for the contest lead with a 14-6 record with pro handicapper Lou Finocchiaro, who went 4-1.
Todd Dewey
RJ betting reporter
Last week: 4-0-1
Season: 11-8-1
Texans +7
Steelers +14
Commanders +2½
Patriots -3
Raiders +7
Lou Finocchiaro
@GambLou
Last week: 4-1
Season: 14-6
Jaguars -7
Dolphins -3½
Browns +2½
Cowboys +5½
Bengals +3
Doug Fitz
Systemplays.com
Last week: 3-2
Season: 13-7
Seahawks +5½
Texans +7
Falcons +8½
Panthers +6½
Raiders +7
Mark Franco
FrancoSports.com
Last week: 2-2-1
Season: 8-11-1
Seahawks +5½
Titans -2½
Chargers -2½
Cowboys +5½
Ravens -3
Scott Kellen
@SixthSenseNFL
Last week: 1-3-1
Season: 7-12-1
Packers -8
Saints -5½
Buccaneers -8½
Vikings -7
Bengals +3
Jay Kornegay
Westgate SuperBook VP
Last week: 3-2
Season: 10-10
Texans +7
Steelers +14
Buccaneers -8½
Bears +7
Patriots -3
Brent Musburger
VSiN host
Last week: 5-0
Season: 14-6
Steelers +14
Cardinals +5½
Rams -5½
Bengals +3
Raiders +7
Micah Roberts
Sportsline.com
Last week: 2-2-1
Season: 8-11-1
Steelers +14
Vikings -7
Dolphins -3½
Patriots -3
Rams -5½
Kelly Stewart
@KellyInVegas, @barstoolsports
Last week: 2-2-1
Season: 10-9-1
Saints -5½
Steelers +14
Commanders +2½
Cardinals +5½
Bengals +3
Dave Tuley
VSiN.com
Last week: 2-3
Season: 9-11
Giants +8
Texans +7
Steelers +14
Falcons +8½
Cowboys +5½