Las Vegas Review-Journal NFL Challenge picks — Week 5
Handicapper Lou Finocchiaro (@GambLou) leads the contest with a 13-6-1 ATS record, and VSiN.com handicapper Dave Tuley is in second place at 13-7.
Lou Finocchiaro
@GambLou
Last week: 3-2
Season: 13-6-1
Steelers +4
Bengals -3
Chiefs -4
Cowboys +3½
Raiders +1
Dave Tuley
VSiN.com
Last week: 3-2
Season: 13-7
Texans +2
Saints +1
Steelers +4
Rams +4½
Cowboys +3½
Scott Kellen
@SixthSenseNFL
Last week: 3-1-1
Season: 11-8-1
Patriots -1
Ravens -4
Bengals -3
Jets +1½
Vikings +4
Jay Kornegay
Westgate SuperBook VP
Last week: 3-2
Season: 10-9-1
Jaguars +5½
Texans +2
Dolphins -11
Steelers +4
Raiders +1
Kelly Stewart
@Kellyinvegas
Last week: 4-1
Season: 10-10
Falcons -2
Colts +1
Rams +4½
Patriots -1
Cardinals +3
Doug Fitz
Systemplays.com
Last week: 3-2
Season: 9-10-1
Texans +2
Steelers +4
Vikings +4
Cowboys +3½
Packers -1
Brent Musburger
VSiN host
Last week: 3-1-1
Season: 9-10-1
Jaguars +5½
Texans +2
Bengals -3
Rams +4½
Vikings +4
Todd Dewey
RJ betting reporter
Last week: 2-3
Season: 8-12
Falcons -2
Dolphins -11
Patriots -1
Ravens -4
49ers -3½
Mark Franco
FrancoSports.com
Last week: 0-5
Season: 7-12-1
Lions -9½
Dolphins -11
Steelers +4
Rams +4½
Packers -1
Micah Roberts
Sportsline.com
Last week: 2-2-1
Season: 7-12-1
Bills -5½
Patriots -1
Cardinals +3
Eagles -4½
49ers -3½