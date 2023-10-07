91°F
Las Vegas Review-Journal NFL Challenge picks — Week 5

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 7, 2023 - 2:12 pm
 
New England Patriots offensive tackle Vederian Lowe (59) blocks Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah ...
New England Patriots offensive tackle Vederian Lowe (59) blocks Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons (11) during an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 1, 2023, in Arlington, Texas. Dallas won 38-3. (AP Photo/Brandon Wade)

Lou Finocchiaro

@GambLou

Last week: 3-2

Season: 13-6-1

Steelers +4

Bengals -3

Chiefs -4

Cowboys +3½

Raiders +1

Dave Tuley

VSiN.com

Last week: 3-2

Season: 13-7

Texans +2

Saints +1

Steelers +4

Rams +4½

Cowboys +3½

Scott Kellen

@SixthSenseNFL

Last week: 3-1-1

Season: 11-8-1

Patriots -1

Ravens -4

Bengals -3

Jets +1½

Vikings +4

Jay Kornegay

Westgate SuperBook VP

Last week: 3-2

Season: 10-9-1

Jaguars +5½

Texans +2

Dolphins -11

Steelers +4

Raiders +1

Kelly Stewart

@Kellyinvegas

Last week: 4-1

Season: 10-10

Falcons -2

Colts +1

Rams +4½

Patriots -1

Cardinals +3

Doug Fitz

Systemplays.com

Last week: 3-2

Season: 9-10-1

Texans +2

Steelers +4

Vikings +4

Cowboys +3½

Packers -1

Brent Musburger

VSiN host

Last week: 3-1-1

Season: 9-10-1

Jaguars +5½

Texans +2

Bengals -3

Rams +4½

Vikings +4

Todd Dewey

RJ betting reporter

Last week: 2-3

Season: 8-12

Falcons -2

Dolphins -11

Patriots -1

Ravens -4

49ers -3½

Mark Franco

FrancoSports.com

Last week: 0-5

Season: 7-12-1

Lions -9½

Dolphins -11

Steelers +4

Rams +4½

Packers -1

Micah Roberts

Sportsline.com

Last week: 2-2-1

Season: 7-12-1

Bills -5½

Patriots -1

Cardinals +3

Eagles -4½

49ers -3½

