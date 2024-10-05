99°F
Las Vegas Review-Journal NFL Challenge picks — Week 5

Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) is flushed from the pocked by defensive tackle ...
Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) is flushed from the pocked by defensive tackle Adam Butler (69) and defensive tackle Christian Wilkins (94) during the second half of their NFL game at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Sept. 29, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
October 5, 2024 - 1:09 pm
October 5, 2024 - 1:09 pm
 

Todd Dewey

RJ betting reporter

Last week: 2-3

Season: 9-11

Bears -3½

Ravens -2½

Browns +3

Broncos -2½

Cardinals +7

Chuck Esposito

Red Rock SB director

Last week: 3-2

Season: 9-10-1

Vikings -2½

Bengals +2½

Texans +1

Dolphins +1

Cardinals +7

Lou Finocchiaro

@GambLou

Last week: 3-2

Season: 11-8-1

Jets +2½

Cardinals +7

Rams +3

Giants +6

Saints +5½

Doug Fitz

Systemplays.com

Last week: 5-0

Season: 16-4

Dolphins +1

Browns +3

Rams +3

Giants +6

Cowboys +2½

Scott Kellen

@SixthSenseNFL

Last week: 4-1

Season: 12-8

Jets +2½

Ravens -2½

Browns +3

Packers -3

Chiefs -5½

Jay Kornegay

Westgate SuperBook VP

Last week: 3-2

Season: 13-5-2

Jets +2½

Bears -3½

Ravens -2½

Browns +3

Chiefs -5½

Brent Musburger

VSiN host

Last week: 2-3

Season: 9-11

Vikings -2½

Texans +1

Broncos -2½

Cowboys +2½

Chiefs -5½

Micah Roberts

Sportsline.com

Last week: 2-3

Season: 7-11-2

Bears -3½

Texans +1

Jaguars -3

Patriots -1

Packers -3

Kelly Stewart

@Kellyinvegas

Last week: 1-4

Season: 7-13

Jets +2½

Broncos -2½

Cardinals +7

Steelers -2½

Chiefs -5½

Dave Tuley

VSiN.com

Last week: 3-2

Season: 14-6

Jets +2½

Texans +1

Browns +3

Rams +3

Saints +5½

