Las Vegas Review-Journal NFL Challenge picks — Week 5
Systemplays.com handicapper Doug Fitz went 5-0 against the spread for the second straight week to take the contest lead at 16-4 (80 percent).
Todd Dewey
RJ betting reporter
Last week: 2-3
Season: 9-11
Bears -3½
Ravens -2½
Browns +3
Broncos -2½
Cardinals +7
Chuck Esposito
Red Rock SB director
Last week: 3-2
Season: 9-10-1
Vikings -2½
Bengals +2½
Texans +1
Dolphins +1
Cardinals +7
Lou Finocchiaro
@GambLou
Last week: 3-2
Season: 11-8-1
Jets +2½
Cardinals +7
Rams +3
Giants +6
Saints +5½
Doug Fitz
Systemplays.com
Last week: 5-0
Season: 16-4
Dolphins +1
Browns +3
Rams +3
Giants +6
Cowboys +2½
Scott Kellen
@SixthSenseNFL
Last week: 4-1
Season: 12-8
Jets +2½
Ravens -2½
Browns +3
Packers -3
Chiefs -5½
Jay Kornegay
Westgate SuperBook VP
Last week: 3-2
Season: 13-5-2
Jets +2½
Bears -3½
Ravens -2½
Browns +3
Chiefs -5½
Brent Musburger
VSiN host
Last week: 2-3
Season: 9-11
Vikings -2½
Texans +1
Broncos -2½
Cowboys +2½
Chiefs -5½
Micah Roberts
Sportsline.com
Last week: 2-3
Season: 7-11-2
Bears -3½
Texans +1
Jaguars -3
Patriots -1
Packers -3
Kelly Stewart
@Kellyinvegas
Last week: 1-4
Season: 7-13
Jets +2½
Broncos -2½
Cardinals +7
Steelers -2½
Chiefs -5½
Dave Tuley
VSiN.com
Last week: 3-2
Season: 14-6
Jets +2½
Texans +1
Browns +3
Rams +3
Saints +5½