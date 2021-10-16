Las Vegas Review-Journal NFL Challenge picks — Week 6
Sportsline.com handicapper Micah Roberts leads the contest with a 16-8-1 ATS record. Systemplays.com handicapper Doug Fitz is second at 15-9-1 ATS.
Todd Dewey
RJ betting reporter
Last week: 1-3-1
Season: 12-12-1
Packers -4½
Chargers +3
Browns -3
Broncos -3½
Cowboys -3½
Lou Finocchiaro
@GambLou
Last week: 0-4-1
Season: 12-12-1
Ravens -3
Lions +3½
Browns -3
Raiders +3½
Titans +5½
Doug Fitz
Systemplays.com
Last week: 4-1
Season: 15-9-1
Texans +10
Chargers +3
Lions +3½
Cardinals +3
Patriots +3½
Mark Franco
FrancoSports.com
Last week: 1-3-1
Season: 13-11-1
Packers -4½
Chargers +3
Lions +3½
Browns -3
Steelers -5
Hank Goldberg
CBS Sports HQ
Last week: 2-2-1
Season: 10-14-1
Packers -4½
Chiefs -6½
Cowboys -3½
Seahawks +5
Titans +5½
Scott Kellen
@SixthSenseNFL
Last week: 1-3-1
Season: 12-12-1
Jaguars +3½
Packers -4½
Panthers +1½
Broncos -3½
Bills -5½
Jay Kornegay
Westgate sportsbook VP
Last week: 1-3-1
Season: 14-9-2
Vikings -1½
Ravens -3
Bengals -3½
Cardinals +3
Patriots +3½
Brent Musburger
VSiN host
Last week: 3-2
Season: 13-12
Texans +10
Packers -4½
Giants +9½
Browns -3
Cowboys -3½
Micah Roberts
Sportsline.com
Last week: 1-3-1
Season: 16-8-1
Packers -4½
Chargers +3
Browns -3
Cowboys -3½
Steelers -5
Dave Tuley
VSiN.com
Last week: 3-1-1
Season: 12-12-1
Texans +10
Chargers +3
Giants +9½
Raiders +3½
Seahawks +5