Las Vegas Review-Journal NFL Challenge picks — Week 6
VSiN host Brent Musburger and pro handicapper Lou Finocchiaro are tied for the lead with 17-8 ATS records. Handicapper Doug Fitz is in third at 16-9 ATS.
Todd Dewey
RJ betting reporter
Last week: 3-2
Season: 14-10-1
Jaguars +1½
Patriots +2½
Ravens -5½
Vikings -3½
Bills -2½
Lou Finocchiaro
@GambLou
Last week: 3-2
Season: 17-8
Dolphins +3½
Falcons +5½
Seahawks +2½
Chiefs +2½
Broncos +5
Doug Fitz
Systemplays.com
Last week: 3-2
Season: 16-9
Steelers +8
Patriots +2½
Falcons +5½
Chiefs +2½
Cowboys +6
Mark Franco
FrancoSports.com
Last week: 2-3
Season: 10-14-1
Colts -1½
Giants +5½
49ers -5½
Cowboys +6
Chargers -5
Scott Kellen
@SixthSenseNFL
Last week: 2-2-1
Season: 9-14-2
Buccaneers -8
Bengals -2
Packers -7
Ravens -5½
Panthers +10½
Jay Kornegay
Westgate SuperBook VP
Last week: 2-2-1
Season: 12-12-1
Colts -1½
Packers -7
Ravens -5½
Dolphins +3½
Eagles -6
Brent Musburger
VSiN host
Last week: 3-2
Season: 17-8
Buccaneers -8
Bengals -2
49ers -5½
Bills -2½
Cowboys +6
Micah Roberts
Sportsline.com
Last week: 1-3-1
Season: 9-14-2
Bengals -2
Colts -1½
Jets +7
Giants +5½
Broncos +5
Kelly Stewart
@KellyInVegas, @barstoolsports
Last week: 3-2
Season: 13-11-1
Saints +2
Browns -2½
Giants +5½
Seahawks +2½
Cowboys +6
Dave Tuley
VSiN.com
Last week: 4-1
Season: 13-12
Patriots +2½
Jets +7
Falcons +5½
Panthers +10½
Cowboys +6