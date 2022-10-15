86°F
Las Vegas Review-Journal NFL Challenge picks — Week 6

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 15, 2022 - 2:41 pm
 
Linebacker (11) Micah Parsons of the Dallas Cowboys against the Los Angeles Rams in an NFL foot ...
Linebacker (11) Micah Parsons of the Dallas Cowboys against the Los Angeles Rams in an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Jeff Lewis)

Todd Dewey

RJ betting reporter

Last week: 3-2

Season: 14-10-1

Jaguars +1½

Patriots +2½

Ravens -5½

Vikings -3½

Bills -2½

Lou Finocchiaro

@GambLou

Last week: 3-2

Season: 17-8

Dolphins +3½

Falcons +5½

Seahawks +2½

Chiefs +2½

Broncos +5

Doug Fitz

Systemplays.com

Last week: 3-2

Season: 16-9

Steelers +8

Patriots +2½

Falcons +5½

Chiefs +2½

Cowboys +6

Mark Franco

FrancoSports.com

Last week: 2-3

Season: 10-14-1

Colts -1½

Giants +5½

49ers -5½

Cowboys +6

Chargers -5

Scott Kellen

@SixthSenseNFL

Last week: 2-2-1

Season: 9-14-2

Buccaneers -8

Bengals -2

Packers -7

Ravens -5½

Panthers +10½

Jay Kornegay

Westgate SuperBook VP

Last week: 2-2-1

Season: 12-12-1

Colts -1½

Packers -7

Ravens -5½

Dolphins +3½

Eagles -6

Brent Musburger

VSiN host

Last week: 3-2

Season: 17-8

Buccaneers -8

Bengals -2

49ers -5½

Bills -2½

Cowboys +6

Micah Roberts

Sportsline.com

Last week: 1-3-1

Season: 9-14-2

Bengals -2

Colts -1½

Jets +7

Giants +5½

Broncos +5

Kelly Stewart

@KellyInVegas, @barstoolsports

Last week: 3-2

Season: 13-11-1

Saints +2

Browns -2½

Giants +5½

Seahawks +2½

Cowboys +6

Dave Tuley

VSiN.com

Last week: 4-1

Season: 13-12

Patriots +2½

Jets +7

Falcons +5½

Panthers +10½

Cowboys +6

