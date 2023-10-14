79°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
app-logo
RJ App
Vegas News, Alerts, ePaper
OPEN
Betting

Las Vegas Review-Journal NFL Challenge picks — Week 6

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 14, 2023 - 2:49 pm
 
Arizona Cardinals quarterback Joshua Dobbs gets tackled against the Cincinnati Bengals during t ...
Arizona Cardinals quarterback Joshua Dobbs gets tackled against the Cincinnati Bengals during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Oct. 8, 2023, in Glendale, Ariz. The Bengals won 34-20. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

Lou Finocchiaro

@GambLou

Last week: 4-1

Season: 17-7-1

Commanders +2½

Buccaneers +3

Patriots +3

Cardinals +7

Chargers +2½

Dave Tuley

VSiN.com

Last week: 2-2-1

Season: 15-9-1

Titans +4

Colts +4

Buccaneers +3

Cardinals +7

Giants +14

Jay Kornegay

Westgate SuperBook VP

Last week: 4-0-1

Season: 14-9-2

Texans +1

Colts +4

Raiders -3

Jets +7

Cowboys -2½

Scott Kellen

@SixthSenseNFL

Last week: 2-3

Season: 13-11-1

Ravens -4

Vikings -2½

Jaguars -4

Patriots +3

Cowboys -2½

Brent Musburger

VSiN host

Last week: 2-2-1

Season: 11-12-2

Ravens -4

Falcons -2½

Saints -1

Colts +4

Rams -7

Kelly Stewart

@Kellyinvegas

Last week: 1-3-1

Season: 11-13-1

Vikings -2½

Texans +1

Colts +4

Rams -7

Jets +7

Doug Fitz

Systemplays.com

Last week: 1-3-1

Season: 10-13-2

Colts +4

Lions -3

Cardinals +7

Jets +7

Cowboys -2½

Todd Dewey

RJ betting reporter

Last week: 2-2-1

Season: 10-14-1

Bengals -2½

49ers -7

Colts +4

Lions -3

Chargers +2½

Mark Franco

FrancoSports.com

Last week: 3-2

Season: 10-14-1

Bengals -2½

49ers -7

Dolphins -13½

Lions -3

Raiders -3

Micah Roberts

Sportsline.com

Last week: 2-3

Season: 9-15-1

Bengals -2½

49ers -7

Texans +1

Lions -3

Chargers +2½

MOST READ: Raiders
1
Gruden’s legal dispute with NFL has date with Nevada Supreme Court
Gruden’s legal dispute with NFL has date with Nevada Supreme Court
2
Raiders report: Cornerback ruled out against Patriots
Raiders report: Cornerback ruled out against Patriots
3
Raiders mailbag: What’s behind the improved play on defense?
Raiders mailbag: What’s behind the improved play on defense?
4
Raiders report: Cornerback relives highlight play with family
Raiders report: Cornerback relives highlight play with family
5
NFL Week 6 betting breakdown: Predictions for every game
NFL Week 6 betting breakdown: Predictions for every game
Like and follow Vegas Nation
THE LATEST
More stories
‘Awesome to see’: Hundreds lined up for chance to see rare annular eclipse
‘Awesome to see’: Hundreds lined up for chance to see rare annular eclipse
Colorado’s epic collapse gives books biggest win of college season
Colorado’s epic collapse gives books biggest win of college season
Bishop Gorman has clear path to go to No. 1 after Mater Dei loss
Bishop Gorman has clear path to go to No. 1 after Mater Dei loss
Aces ignoring sweep talk ahead of Game 3 vs. Liberty
Aces ignoring sweep talk ahead of Game 3 vs. Liberty
Golden Knights lose another defenseman to injury
Golden Knights lose another defenseman to injury
LVMS founder recalls crash course in racing
LVMS founder recalls crash course in racing