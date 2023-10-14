Las Vegas Review-Journal NFL Challenge picks — Week 6
Handicapper Lou Finocchiaro (@GambLou) went 4-1 against the spread last week and leads with a 17-7-1 record (70.8 percent). VSiN.com handicapper Dave Tuley is in second.
Lou Finocchiaro
@GambLou
Last week: 4-1
Season: 17-7-1
Commanders +2½
Buccaneers +3
Patriots +3
Cardinals +7
Chargers +2½
Dave Tuley
VSiN.com
Last week: 2-2-1
Season: 15-9-1
Titans +4
Colts +4
Buccaneers +3
Cardinals +7
Giants +14
Jay Kornegay
Westgate SuperBook VP
Last week: 4-0-1
Season: 14-9-2
Texans +1
Colts +4
Raiders -3
Jets +7
Cowboys -2½
Scott Kellen
@SixthSenseNFL
Last week: 2-3
Season: 13-11-1
Ravens -4
Vikings -2½
Jaguars -4
Patriots +3
Cowboys -2½
Brent Musburger
VSiN host
Last week: 2-2-1
Season: 11-12-2
Ravens -4
Falcons -2½
Saints -1
Colts +4
Rams -7
Kelly Stewart
@Kellyinvegas
Last week: 1-3-1
Season: 11-13-1
Vikings -2½
Texans +1
Colts +4
Rams -7
Jets +7
Doug Fitz
Systemplays.com
Last week: 1-3-1
Season: 10-13-2
Colts +4
Lions -3
Cardinals +7
Jets +7
Cowboys -2½
Todd Dewey
RJ betting reporter
Last week: 2-2-1
Season: 10-14-1
Bengals -2½
49ers -7
Colts +4
Lions -3
Chargers +2½
Mark Franco
FrancoSports.com
Last week: 3-2
Season: 10-14-1
Bengals -2½
49ers -7
Dolphins -13½
Lions -3
Raiders -3
Micah Roberts
Sportsline.com
Last week: 2-3
Season: 9-15-1
Bengals -2½
49ers -7
Texans +1
Lions -3
Chargers +2½