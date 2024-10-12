Las Vegas Review-Journal NFL Challenge picks — Week 6
Systemplays.com handicapper Doug Fitz is 13-2 against the spread the last three weeks and leads the contest with a 19-6 record over the SuperBook’s Jay Kornegay (16-7-2).
Todd Dewey
RJ betting reporter
Last week: 4-1
Season: 13-12
Buccaneers -3½
Titans +1
Broncos +3
Lions -3
Jets +2½
Chuck Esposito
Red Rock SB director
Last week: 4-1
Season: 13-11-1
Packers -5
Browns +8½
Titans +1
Steelers -3
Jets +2½
Lou Finocchiaro
@GambLou
Last week: 2-3
Season: 13-11-1
Jaguars +2
Saints +3½
Browns +8½
Panthers +6
Bengals -3½
Doug Fitz
Systemplays.com
Last week: 3-2
Season: 19-6
Browns +8½
Broncos +3
Cowboys +3
Giants +3½
Jets +2½
Scott Kellen
@SixthSenseNFL
Last week: 3-2
Season: 15-10
Chargers -3
Steelers -3
Lions -3
Bengals -3½
Jets +2½
Jay Kornegay
Westgate SuperBook VP
Last week: 3-2
Season: 16-7-2
Jaguars +2
Ravens -6½
Titans +1
Giants +3½
Jets +2½
Brent Musburger
VSiN host
Last week: 5-0
Season: 14-11
Bears -2
Buccaneers -3½
Titans +1
Lions -3
Bills -2½
Micah Roberts
Sportsline.com
Last week: 3-1-1
Season: 10-12-3
Commanders +6½
Cardinals +5
Buccaneers -3½
Lions -3
Bills -2½
Kelly Stewart
@Kellyinvegas
Last week: 3-2
Season: 10-15
Commanders +6½
Packers -5
Titans +1
Giants +3½
Jets +2½
Dave Tuley
VSiN.com
Last week: 1-4
Season: 15-10
Commanders +6½
Titans +1
Broncos +3
Cowboys +3
Jets +2½