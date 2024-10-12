91°F
Betting

Las Vegas Review-Journal NFL Challenge picks — Week 6

New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers (8), right, reacts as he is tackled during the second h ...
New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers (8), right, reacts as he is tackled during the second half of an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings, Sunday, Oct. 6, 2024, at the Tottenham Hotspur stadium in London. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)
Carolina Panthers quarterback Andy Dalton looks to pass during an NFL football game against the ...
NFL Week 6 betting breakdown: Predictions for every game
Oregon running back Da'Jaun Riggs (21) warms up before an NCAA college football game against Mi ...
Las Vegas Review-Journal College Challenge picks: Week 7
Raiders quarterback Aidan O'Connell (12) makes a throw against the Denver Broncos during the se ...
Will QB questions impact betting line on Steelers-Raiders?
This combination photo shows Democratic presidential nominee Vice President Kamala Harris at a ...
Trump extends lead over Harris in election betting odds
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 12, 2024 - 1:04 pm
 

Todd Dewey

RJ betting reporter

Last week: 4-1

Season: 13-12

Buccaneers -3½

Titans +1

Broncos +3

Lions -3

Jets +2½

Chuck Esposito

Red Rock SB director

Last week: 4-1

Season: 13-11-1

Packers -5

Browns +8½

Titans +1

Steelers -3

Jets +2½

Lou Finocchiaro

@GambLou

Last week: 2-3

Season: 13-11-1

Jaguars +2

Saints +3½

Browns +8½

Panthers +6

Bengals -3½

Doug Fitz

Systemplays.com

Last week: 3-2

Season: 19-6

Browns +8½

Broncos +3

Cowboys +3

Giants +3½

Jets +2½

Scott Kellen

@SixthSenseNFL

Last week: 3-2

Season: 15-10

Chargers -3

Steelers -3

Lions -3

Bengals -3½

Jets +2½

Jay Kornegay

Westgate SuperBook VP

Last week: 3-2

Season: 16-7-2

Jaguars +2

Ravens -6½

Titans +1

Giants +3½

Jets +2½

Brent Musburger

VSiN host

Last week: 5-0

Season: 14-11

Bears -2

Buccaneers -3½

Titans +1

Lions -3

Bills -2½

Micah Roberts

Sportsline.com

Last week: 3-1-1

Season: 10-12-3

Commanders +6½

Cardinals +5

Buccaneers -3½

Lions -3

Bills -2½

Kelly Stewart

@Kellyinvegas

Last week: 3-2

Season: 10-15

Commanders +6½

Packers -5

Titans +1

Giants +3½

Jets +2½

Dave Tuley

VSiN.com

Last week: 1-4

Season: 15-10

Commanders +6½

Titans +1

Broncos +3

Cowboys +3

Jets +2½

