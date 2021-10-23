76°F
Betting

Las Vegas Review-Journal NFL Challenge picks — Week 7

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 23, 2021 - 1:11 pm
 
Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry (22) carries the ball during a Monday Night NFL foo ...
Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry (22) carries the ball during a Monday Night NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills, Monday, Oct. 18, 2021, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Matt Patterson)

Todd Dewey

RJ betting reporter

Last week: 2-3

Season: 14-15-1

Titans +5½

Falcons -2½

Patriots -7

Colts +4

Seahawks +4½

Lou Finocchiaro

@GambLou

Last week: 3-2

Season: 15-14-1

Bengals +6½

Dolphins +2½

Bears +12½

Texans +18½

49ers -4

Doug Fitz

Systemplays.com

Last week: 1-4

Season: 16-13-1

Bengals +6½

Football Team +8½

Titans +5½

Jets +7

Eagles +3

Mark Franco

FrancoSports.com

Last week: 1-4

Season: 14-15-1

Packers -8½

Titans +5½

Patriots -7

Raiders -3

Colts +4

Hank Goldberg

CBS Sports HQ

Last week: 5-0

Season: 15-14-1

Bengals +6½

Titans +5½

Patriots -7

49ers -4

Saints -4½

Scott Kellen

@SixthSenseNFL

Last week: 2-3

Season: 14-15-1

Giants +3

Dolphins +2½

Eagles +3

Colts +4

Saints -4½

Jay Kornegay

Westgate sportsbook VP

Last week: 4-1

Season: 18-10-2

Bengals +6½

Football Team +8½

Eagles +3

Bears +12½

Seahawks +4½

Brent Musburger

VSiN host

Last week: 2-3

Season: 15-15

Bengals +6½

Titans +5½

Falcons -2½

Raiders -3

Colts +4

Micah Roberts

Sportsline.com

Last week: 2-3

Season: 18-11-1

Titans +5½

Lions +15

Raiders -3

Texans +18½

Colts +4

Dave Tuley

VSiN.com

Last week: 2-3

Season: 14-15-1

Bengals +6½

Lions +15

Bears +12½

Colts +4

Seahawks +4½

