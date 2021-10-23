Las Vegas Review-Journal NFL Challenge picks — Week 7
Westgate SuperBook vice president Jay Kornegay leads the contest with an 18-10-2 ATS record. Sportsline.com handicapper Micah Roberts is second at 18-11-1.
Todd Dewey
RJ betting reporter
Last week: 2-3
Season: 14-15-1
Titans +5½
Falcons -2½
Patriots -7
Colts +4
Seahawks +4½
Lou Finocchiaro
@GambLou
Last week: 3-2
Season: 15-14-1
Bengals +6½
Dolphins +2½
Bears +12½
Texans +18½
49ers -4
Doug Fitz
Systemplays.com
Last week: 1-4
Season: 16-13-1
Bengals +6½
Football Team +8½
Titans +5½
Jets +7
Eagles +3
Mark Franco
FrancoSports.com
Last week: 1-4
Season: 14-15-1
Packers -8½
Titans +5½
Patriots -7
Raiders -3
Colts +4
Hank Goldberg
CBS Sports HQ
Last week: 5-0
Season: 15-14-1
Bengals +6½
Titans +5½
Patriots -7
49ers -4
Saints -4½
Scott Kellen
@SixthSenseNFL
Last week: 2-3
Season: 14-15-1
Giants +3
Dolphins +2½
Eagles +3
Colts +4
Saints -4½
Jay Kornegay
Westgate sportsbook VP
Last week: 4-1
Season: 18-10-2
Bengals +6½
Football Team +8½
Eagles +3
Bears +12½
Seahawks +4½
Brent Musburger
VSiN host
Last week: 2-3
Season: 15-15
Bengals +6½
Titans +5½
Falcons -2½
Raiders -3
Colts +4
Micah Roberts
Sportsline.com
Last week: 2-3
Season: 18-11-1
Titans +5½
Lions +15
Raiders -3
Texans +18½
Colts +4
Dave Tuley
VSiN.com
Last week: 2-3
Season: 14-15-1
Bengals +6½
Lions +15
Bears +12½
Colts +4
Seahawks +4½