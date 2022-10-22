Las Vegas Review-Journal NFL Challenge picks — Week 7
Pro handicapper Lou Finocchiaro leads the way with a 20-10 ATS record. VSiN host Brent Musburger and handicapper Doug Fitz are each 19-11 ATS.
Todd Dewey
RJ betting reporter
Last week: 3-2
Season: 17-12-1
Giants +3
Browns +6
Texans +7
Chiefs -2½
Patriots -8
Lou Finocchiaro
@GambLou
Last week: 3-2
Season: 20-10
Lions +7
Jaguars -3
Buccaneers -11
Broncos -1
49ers +2½
Doug Fitz
Systemplays.com
Last week: 3-2
Season: 19-11
Lions +7
Giants +3
Browns +6
Texans +7
Steelers +7
Mark Franco
FrancoSports.com
Last week: 2-3
Season: 12-17-1
Giants +3
Titans -2½
Buccaneers -11
Chargers -5½
Patriots -8
Scott Kellen
@SixthSenseNFL
Last week: 1-4
Season: 10-18-2
Colts +2½
Bengals -6
Buccaneers -11
Packers -5
Patriots -8
Jay Kornegay
Westgate SuperBook VP
Last week: 2-3
Season: 14-15-1
Jaguars -3
Ravens -6
Panthers +11
Broncos -1
Bears +8
Brent Musburger
VSiN host
Last week: 2-3
Season: 19-11
Cowboys -7
Titans -2½
Bengals -6
Texans +7
49ers +2½
Micah Roberts
Sportsline.com
Last week: 5-0
Season: 14-14-2
Giants +3
Titans -2½
Raiders -7
49ers +2½
Dolphins -7
Kelly Stewart
@KellyInVegas, @barstoolsports
Last week: 2-3
Season: 15-14-1
Jaguars -3
Colts +2½
Broncos -1
49ers +2½
Dolphins -7
Dave Tuley
VSiN.com
Last week: 3-2
Season: 16-14
Lions +7
Giants +3
Falcons +6
Texans +7
Seahawks +5½