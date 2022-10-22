81°F
Betting

Las Vegas Review-Journal NFL Challenge picks — Week 7

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 22, 2022 - 2:00 pm
 
New York Giants' Saquon Barkley (26) celebrates with teammate Marcus Johnson (84) and Mark Glow ...
New York Giants' Saquon Barkley (26) celebrates with teammate Marcus Johnson (84) and Mark Glowinski (64) after scoring a touchdown during the second half of an NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens, Sunday, Oct. 16, 2022, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

Todd Dewey

RJ betting reporter

Last week: 3-2

Season: 17-12-1

Giants +3

Browns +6

Texans +7

Chiefs -2½

Patriots -8

Lou Finocchiaro

@GambLou

Last week: 3-2

Season: 20-10

Lions +7

Jaguars -3

Buccaneers -11

Broncos -1

49ers +2½

Doug Fitz

Systemplays.com

Last week: 3-2

Season: 19-11

Lions +7

Giants +3

Browns +6

Texans +7

Steelers +7

Mark Franco

FrancoSports.com

Last week: 2-3

Season: 12-17-1

Giants +3

Titans -2½

Buccaneers -11

Chargers -5½

Patriots -8

Scott Kellen

@SixthSenseNFL

Last week: 1-4

Season: 10-18-2

Colts +2½

Bengals -6

Buccaneers -11

Packers -5

Patriots -8

Jay Kornegay

Westgate SuperBook VP

Last week: 2-3

Season: 14-15-1

Jaguars -3

Ravens -6

Panthers +11

Broncos -1

Bears +8

Brent Musburger

VSiN host

Last week: 2-3

Season: 19-11

Cowboys -7

Titans -2½

Bengals -6

Texans +7

49ers +2½

Micah Roberts

Sportsline.com

Last week: 5-0

Season: 14-14-2

Giants +3

Titans -2½

Raiders -7

49ers +2½

Dolphins -7

Kelly Stewart

@KellyInVegas, @barstoolsports

Last week: 2-3

Season: 15-14-1

Jaguars -3

Colts +2½

Broncos -1

49ers +2½

Dolphins -7

Dave Tuley

VSiN.com

Last week: 3-2

Season: 16-14

Lions +7

Giants +3

Falcons +6

Texans +7

Seahawks +5½

Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) tries to escape a tackle from Denver Broncos linebacker Brad ...
NFL betting trends — Week 7: Take Texans, over vs. Raiders
By Bruce Marshall Special to the / RJ

The Houston Texans are 3-1-1 against the spread this season and on a 6-2-1 cover streak in their past nine games. The Raiders are on a 4-6 spread slide at home.