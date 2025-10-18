Las Vegas Review-Journal NFL Challenge picks — Week 7
Westgate SuperBook vice president of marketing Jay Kornegay went 5-0 ATS last week and leads the contest with an 18-11-1 record.
Todd Dewey
RJ betting reporter
Last week: 4-1
Season: 16-14
Browns -2½
Panthers -1½
Giants +7
Lions -5½
Seahawks -3
Chuck Esposito
Red Rock SB director
Last week: 2-3
Season: 15-15
Browns -2½
Chargers -1½
Broncos -7
Commanders -1½
Lions -5½
Lou Finocchiaro
@GambLou
Last week: 3-2
Season: 15-14-1
Jets +1½
Colts +1½
Cowboys +1½
49ers -2
Texans +3
Doug Fitz
Systemplays.com
Last week: 2-3
Season: 12-18
Raiders +11½
Saints +5
Vikings +1½
Chargers -1½
Lions -5½
Scott Kellen
@SixthSenseNFL
Last week: 2-3
Season: 12-18
Rams -3
Titans +7
Saints +5
Eagles -1½
Cardinals +6½
Jay Kornegay
Westgate SuperBook VP
Last week: 5-0
Season: 18-11-1
Saints +5
Jets +1½
Cowboys +1½
Lions -5½
Seahawks -3
Brent Musburger
VSiN host
Last week: 3-2
Season: 11-19
Browns -2½
Patriots -7
Vikings +1½
Broncos -7
Cowboys +1½
Micah Roberts
Sportsline.com
Last week: 2-3
Season: 14-16
Raiders +11½
Browns -2½
Eagles -1½
Cardinals +6½
Lions -5½
Kelly Stewart
@Kellyinvegas
Last week: 4-1
Season: 15-15
Saints +5
Vikings +1½
Jets +1½
Cowboys +1½
Lions -5½
Dave Tuley
VSiN.com
Last week: 3-2
Season: 13-16-1
Raiders +11½
Titans +7
Giants +7
Cardinals +6½
Texans +3