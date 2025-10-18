73°F
Las Vegas Review-Journal NFL Challenge picks — Week 7

Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) passes against Kansas City Chiefs defensive end Micha ...
Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) passes against Kansas City Chiefs defensive end Michael Danna (51) during an NFL football game Sunday, Oct. 12, 2025, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Ed Zurga)
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 18, 2025 - 10:58 am
 

Todd Dewey

RJ betting reporter

Last week: 4-1

Season: 16-14

Browns -2½

Panthers -1½

Giants +7

Lions -5½

Seahawks -3

Chuck Esposito

Red Rock SB director

Last week: 2-3

Season: 15-15

Browns -2½

Chargers -1½

Broncos -7

Commanders -1½

Lions -5½

Lou Finocchiaro

@GambLou

Last week: 3-2

Season: 15-14-1

Jets +1½

Colts +1½

Cowboys +1½

49ers -2

Texans +3

Doug Fitz

Systemplays.com

Last week: 2-3

Season: 12-18

Raiders +11½

Saints +5

Vikings +1½

Chargers -1½

Lions -5½

Scott Kellen

@SixthSenseNFL

Last week: 2-3

Season: 12-18

Rams -3

Titans +7

Saints +5

Eagles -1½

Cardinals +6½

Jay Kornegay

Westgate SuperBook VP

Last week: 5-0

Season: 18-11-1

Saints +5

Jets +1½

Cowboys +1½

Lions -5½

Seahawks -3

Brent Musburger

VSiN host

Last week: 3-2

Season: 11-19

Browns -2½

Patriots -7

Vikings +1½

Broncos -7

Cowboys +1½

Micah Roberts

Sportsline.com

Last week: 2-3

Season: 14-16

Raiders +11½

Browns -2½

Eagles -1½

Cardinals +6½

Lions -5½

Kelly Stewart

@Kellyinvegas

Last week: 4-1

Season: 15-15

Saints +5

Vikings +1½

Jets +1½

Cowboys +1½

Lions -5½

Dave Tuley

VSiN.com

Last week: 3-2

Season: 13-16-1

Raiders +11½

Titans +7

Giants +7

Cardinals +6½

Texans +3

