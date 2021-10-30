Las Vegas Review-Journal NFL Challenge picks — Week 8
Sportsline.com handicapper Micah Roberts went 4-1 ATS to take the contest lead at 22-12-1 over Westgate SuperBook vice president Jay Kornegay at 20-13-2.
Todd Dewey
RJ betting reporter
Last week: 4-1
Season: 18-16-1
Seahawks -3½
Patriots +6
Buccaneers -5½
Cowboys -1½
Giants +9½
Lou Finocchiaro
@GambLou
Last week: 2-3
Season: 17-17-1
Colts -1
Jets +10½
Patriots +6
Broncos -3
Vikings +1½
Doug Fitz
Systemplays.com
Last week: 2-3
Season: 18-16-1
Panthers +3
Steelers +3½
Jaguars +3½
Washington +3
Saints +5½
Mark Franco
FrancoSports.com
Last week: 5-0
Season: 19-15-1
Lions +3½
Titans +1
Bengals -10½
Patriots +6
Saints +5½
Hank Goldberg
CBS Sports HQ
Last week: 3-2
Season: 18-16-1
Eagles -3½
Colts -1
Steelers +3½
49ers -4
Buccaneers -5½
Scott Kellen
@SixthSenseNFL
Last week: 3-2
Season: 17-17-1
Panthers +3
Lions +3½
Rams -14½
Saints +5½
Vikings +1½
Jay Kornegay
Westgate sportsbook VP
Last week: 2-3
Season: 20-13-2
Falcons -3
Colts -1
Jets +10½
Saints +5½
Vikings +1½
Brent Musburger
VSiN host
Last week: 4-1
Season: 19-16
Bills -13½
Colts -1
Patriots +6
Saints +5½
Vikings +1½
Micah Roberts
Sportsline.com
Last week: 4-1
Season: 22-12-1
Bills -13½
Falcons -3
Lions +3½
Jaguars +3½
Buccaneers -5½
Dave Tuley
VSiN.com
Last week: 4-1
Season: 18-16-1
Dolphins +13½
Lions +3½
Steelers +3½
Patriots +6
Giants +9½