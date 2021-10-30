78°F
Las Vegas Review-Journal NFL Challenge picks — Week 8

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 30, 2021 - 1:00 pm
 
Updated October 30, 2021 - 1:01 pm
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) attempt a pass during an NFL football game agai ...
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) attempt a pass during an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears, Sunday, Oct. 24th, 2021 in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Don Montague)

Todd Dewey

RJ betting reporter

Last week: 4-1

Season: 18-16-1

Seahawks -3½

Patriots +6

Buccaneers -5½

Cowboys -1½

Giants +9½

Lou Finocchiaro

@GambLou

Last week: 2-3

Season: 17-17-1

Colts -1

Jets +10½

Patriots +6

Broncos -3

Vikings +1½

Doug Fitz

Systemplays.com

Last week: 2-3

Season: 18-16-1

Panthers +3

Steelers +3½

Jaguars +3½

Washington +3

Saints +5½

Mark Franco

FrancoSports.com

Last week: 5-0

Season: 19-15-1

Lions +3½

Titans +1

Bengals -10½

Patriots +6

Saints +5½

Hank Goldberg

CBS Sports HQ

Last week: 3-2

Season: 18-16-1

Eagles -3½

Colts -1

Steelers +3½

49ers -4

Buccaneers -5½

Scott Kellen

@SixthSenseNFL

Last week: 3-2

Season: 17-17-1

Panthers +3

Lions +3½

Rams -14½

Saints +5½

Vikings +1½

Jay Kornegay

Westgate sportsbook VP

Last week: 2-3

Season: 20-13-2

Falcons -3

Colts -1

Jets +10½

Saints +5½

Vikings +1½

Brent Musburger

VSiN host

Last week: 4-1

Season: 19-16

Bills -13½

Colts -1

Patriots +6

Saints +5½

Vikings +1½

Micah Roberts

Sportsline.com

Last week: 4-1

Season: 22-12-1

Bills -13½

Falcons -3

Lions +3½

Jaguars +3½

Buccaneers -5½

Dave Tuley

VSiN.com

Last week: 4-1

Season: 18-16-1

Dolphins +13½

Lions +3½

Steelers +3½

Patriots +6

Giants +9½

