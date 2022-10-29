Las Vegas Review-Journal NFL Challenge picks — Week 8
VSiN host Brent Musburger and Systemplays.com handicapper Doug Fitz are tied for the lead at 22-13. RJ sports betting reporter Todd Dewey is in third place at 20-14-1.
Todd Dewey
RJ betting reporter
Last week: 3-2
Season: 20-14-1
Broncos +2½
Vikings -3½
Patriots -2½
49ers -1½
Bengals -3½
Lou Finocchiaro
@GambLou
Last week: 0-5
Season: 20-15
Jaguars -2½
Vikings -3½
Seahawks -3
Rams +1½
Packers +11½
Doug Fitz
Systemplays.com
Last week: 3-2
Season: 22-13
Saints +1½
Steelers +10½
Lions +3½
Packers +11½
Browns +3½
Mark Franco
FrancoSports.com
Last week: 2-3
Season: 14-20-1
Cowboys -9½
Patriots -2½
Titans -2
Giants +3
49ers -1½
Scott Kellen
@SixthSenseNFL
Last week: 1-4
Season: 11-22-2
Broncos +2½
Vikings -3½
Texans +2
Colts -2½
Packers +11½
Jay Kornegay
Westgate SuperBook VP
Last week: 2-3
Season: 16-18-1
Raiders -1½
Patriots -2½
Seahawks -3
Commanders +2½
Browns +3½
Brent Musburger
VSiN host
Last week: 3-2
Season: 22-13
Cowboys -9½
Raiders -1½
Panthers +4½
Seahawks -3
Commanders +2½
Micah Roberts
Sportsline.com
Last week: 3-2
Season: 17-16-2
Broncos +2½
Raiders -1½
Dolphins -3½
Cardinals +3½
Giants +3
Kelly Stewart
@KellyInVegas, @barstoolsports
Last week: 0-5
Season: 15-19-1
Cowboys -9½
Cardinals +3½
Texans +2
Commanders +2½
Packers +11½
Dave Tuley
VSiN.com
Last week: 2-3
Season: 18-17
Panthers +4½
Steelers +10½
Cardinals +3½
Giants +3
Packers +11½