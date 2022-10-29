73°F
Betting

Las Vegas Review-Journal NFL Challenge picks — Week 8

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 29, 2022 - 4:18 pm
 
Denver Broncos linebacker Jonas Griffith (50) during the second half of an NFL football game, S ...
Denver Broncos linebacker Jonas Griffith (50) during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

Todd Dewey

RJ betting reporter

Last week: 3-2

Season: 20-14-1

Broncos +2½

Vikings -3½

Patriots -2½

49ers -1½

Bengals -3½

Lou Finocchiaro

@GambLou

Last week: 0-5

Season: 20-15

Jaguars -2½

Vikings -3½

Seahawks -3

Rams +1½

Packers +11½

Doug Fitz

Systemplays.com

Last week: 3-2

Season: 22-13

Saints +1½

Steelers +10½

Lions +3½

Packers +11½

Browns +3½

Mark Franco

FrancoSports.com

Last week: 2-3

Season: 14-20-1

Cowboys -9½

Patriots -2½

Titans -2

Giants +3

49ers -1½

Scott Kellen

@SixthSenseNFL

Last week: 1-4

Season: 11-22-2

Broncos +2½

Vikings -3½

Texans +2

Colts -2½

Packers +11½

Jay Kornegay

Westgate SuperBook VP

Last week: 2-3

Season: 16-18-1

Raiders -1½

Patriots -2½

Seahawks -3

Commanders +2½

Browns +3½

Brent Musburger

VSiN host

Last week: 3-2

Season: 22-13

Cowboys -9½

Raiders -1½

Panthers +4½

Seahawks -3

Commanders +2½

Micah Roberts

Sportsline.com

Last week: 3-2

Season: 17-16-2

Broncos +2½

Raiders -1½

Dolphins -3½

Cardinals +3½

Giants +3

Kelly Stewart

@KellyInVegas, @barstoolsports

Last week: 0-5

Season: 15-19-1

Cowboys -9½

Cardinals +3½

Texans +2

Commanders +2½

Packers +11½

Dave Tuley

VSiN.com

Last week: 2-3

Season: 18-17

Panthers +4½

Steelers +10½

Cardinals +3½

Giants +3

Packers +11½

