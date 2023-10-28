74°F
Betting

Las Vegas Review-Journal NFL Challenge picks — Week 8

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 28, 2023 - 12:32 pm
 
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) high fives wide receiver Tyler Boyd (83) before a ...
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) high fives wide receiver Tyler Boyd (83) before an NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, Oct. 15, 2023, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Emilee Chinn)

Jay Kornegay

Westgate SuperBook VP

Last week: 2-3

Season: 20-13-2

Panthers +3

Patriots +9

Titans +2½

Seahawks -3½

Bengals +3½

Lou Finocchiaro

@GambLou

Last week: 1-4

Season: 19-15-1

Saints Pick

Packers Pick

Browns +3½

Chargers -8½

Raiders +8½

Scott Kellen

@SixthSenseNFL

Last week: 2-3

Season: 19-15-1

Colts Pick

Patriots +9

Jets -2½

Vikings Pick

Browns +3½

Kelly Stewart

@Kellyinvegas

Last week: 3-2

Season: 18-16-1

Jaguars -2½

Panthers +3

Commanders +6½

Cowboys -6½

Titans +2½

Dave Tuley

VSiN.com

Last week: 2-3

Season: 18-16-1

Patriots +9

Browns +3½

Broncos +7

Bengals +3½

Bears +8½

Doug Fitz

Systemplays.com

Last week: 2-3

Season: 15-18-2

Saints Pick

Commanders +6½

Rams +6½

Vikings Pick

Broncos +7

Brent Musburger

VSiN host

Last week: 2-3

Season: 15-18-2

Saints Pick

Jaguars -2½

Jets -2½

Seahawks -3½

Bengals +3½

Mark Franco

FrancoSports.com

Last week: 1-4

Season: 15-19-1

Steelers +2½

Cowboys -6½

Titans +2½

Packers Pick

Bengals +3½

Todd Dewey

RJ betting reporter

Last week: 2-3

Season: 14-20-1

Saints Pick

Patriots +9

Packers Pick

Seahawks -3½

Lions -8½

Micah Roberts

Sportsline.com

Last week: 0-5

Season: 12-22-1

Jaguars -2½

Texans -3

Cowboys -6½

Vikings Pick

Lions -8½

THE LATEST
 
NFL betting trends — Week 8: Edge for Raiders-Lions
By Bruce Marshall Special to the / RJ

Las Vegas handicapper Bruce Marshall is an analyst at VegasInsider.com. Each week, he provides the Review-Journal with NFL tech notes and trends.

