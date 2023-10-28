Las Vegas Review-Journal NFL Challenge picks — Week 8
Westgate SuperBook vice president Jay Kornegay leads the contest with a 20-13-2 ATS mark. Handicappers Lou Finocchiaro and Scott Kellen are tied for second at 19-15-1.
Jay Kornegay
Westgate SuperBook VP
Last week: 2-3
Season: 20-13-2
Panthers +3
Patriots +9
Titans +2½
Seahawks -3½
Bengals +3½
Lou Finocchiaro
@GambLou
Last week: 1-4
Season: 19-15-1
Saints Pick
Packers Pick
Browns +3½
Chargers -8½
Raiders +8½
Scott Kellen
@SixthSenseNFL
Last week: 2-3
Season: 19-15-1
Colts Pick
Patriots +9
Jets -2½
Vikings Pick
Browns +3½
Kelly Stewart
@Kellyinvegas
Last week: 3-2
Season: 18-16-1
Jaguars -2½
Panthers +3
Commanders +6½
Cowboys -6½
Titans +2½
Dave Tuley
VSiN.com
Last week: 2-3
Season: 18-16-1
Patriots +9
Browns +3½
Broncos +7
Bengals +3½
Bears +8½
Doug Fitz
Systemplays.com
Last week: 2-3
Season: 15-18-2
Saints Pick
Commanders +6½
Rams +6½
Vikings Pick
Broncos +7
Brent Musburger
VSiN host
Last week: 2-3
Season: 15-18-2
Saints Pick
Jaguars -2½
Jets -2½
Seahawks -3½
Bengals +3½
Mark Franco
FrancoSports.com
Last week: 1-4
Season: 15-19-1
Steelers +2½
Cowboys -6½
Titans +2½
Packers Pick
Bengals +3½
Todd Dewey
RJ betting reporter
Last week: 2-3
Season: 14-20-1
Saints Pick
Patriots +9
Packers Pick
Seahawks -3½
Lions -8½
Micah Roberts
Sportsline.com
Last week: 0-5
Season: 12-22-1
Jaguars -2½
Texans -3
Cowboys -6½
Vikings Pick
Lions -8½