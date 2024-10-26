83°F
weather icon Partly Cloudy
Las Vegas, NV
Betting

Las Vegas Review-Journal NFL Challenge picks — Week 8

Washington Commanders wide receiver Terry McLaurin (17) in action during the second half of an ...
Washington Commanders wide receiver Terry McLaurin (17) in action during the second half of an NFL football game against the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Oct. 6, 2024, in Landover, Md. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)
More Stories
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) throws the ball during an NFL football game again ...
NFL Week 8 betting breakdown: Predictions for every game
Raiders fans are disappointed as the game winds down against the Kansas City Chiefs during the ...
Pro bettors, public on opposite sides of Raiders-Chiefs game
Wisconsin quarterback Braedyn Locke passes the ball during the first half of an NCAA college fo ...
Las Vegas Review-Journal College Challenge picks: Week 9
Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) is taken down by Raiders defense during the firs ...
NFL betting trends — Week 8: Edge for Chiefs-Raiders
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 26, 2024 - 1:04 pm
 

Todd Dewey

RJ betting reporter

Last week: 3-2

Season: 18-17

Texans -5

Dolphins -3½

Jets -7

Seahawks +3

Chiefs -10

Chuck Esposito

Red Rock SB director

Last week: 3-2

Season: 19-15-1

Commanders +2½

Seahawks +3

Chargers -7½

Bengals -2½

49ers -4

Lou Finocchiaro

@GambLou

Last week: 2-3

Season: 17-17-1

Titans +11

Browns +9

Bengals -2½

Raiders +10

Cowboys +4

Doug Fitz

Systemplays.com

Last week: 4-1

Season: 24-11

Texans -5

Buccaneers +2½

Commanders +2½

49ers -4

Giants +6½

Scott Kellen

@SixthSenseNFL

Last week: 2-3

Season: 21-14

Browns +9

Jaguars +4

Colts +5

Falcons -2½

Seahawks +3

Jay Kornegay

Westgate SuperBook VP

Last week: 1-4

Season: 18-15-2

Browns +9

Dolphins -3½

Commanders +2½

Seahawks +3

Bengals -2½

Brent Musburger

VSiN host

Last week: 4-1

Season: 22-13

Packers -4

Falcons -2½

Commanders +2½

Chiefs -10

Cowboys +4

Micah Roberts

Sportsline.com

Last week: 2-3

Season: 15-17-3

Lions -11

Texans -5

Cardinals +3½

Bills -3

Chiefs -10

Kelly Stewart

@Kellyinvegas

Last week: 1-4

Season: 12-23

Browns +9

Colts +5

Seahawks +3

Raiders +10

Cowboys +4

Dave Tuley

VSiN.com

Last week: 2-3

Season: 17-18

Titans +11

Jaguars +4

Cardinals +3½

Saints +7½

Raiders +10

MOST READ: RAIDERS
Like and follow Vegas Nation
THE LATEST
MORE STORIES