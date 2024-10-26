Las Vegas Review-Journal NFL Challenge picks — Week 8
Systemplays.com handicapper Doug Fitz leads the contest with a 24-11 record against the spread. Legendary sportscaster Brent Musburger is in second place at 22-13.
Todd Dewey
RJ betting reporter
Last week: 3-2
Season: 18-17
Texans -5
Dolphins -3½
Jets -7
Seahawks +3
Chiefs -10
Chuck Esposito
Red Rock SB director
Last week: 3-2
Season: 19-15-1
Commanders +2½
Seahawks +3
Chargers -7½
Bengals -2½
49ers -4
Lou Finocchiaro
@GambLou
Last week: 2-3
Season: 17-17-1
Titans +11
Browns +9
Bengals -2½
Raiders +10
Cowboys +4
Doug Fitz
Systemplays.com
Last week: 4-1
Season: 24-11
Texans -5
Buccaneers +2½
Commanders +2½
49ers -4
Giants +6½
Scott Kellen
@SixthSenseNFL
Last week: 2-3
Season: 21-14
Browns +9
Jaguars +4
Colts +5
Falcons -2½
Seahawks +3
Jay Kornegay
Westgate SuperBook VP
Last week: 1-4
Season: 18-15-2
Browns +9
Dolphins -3½
Commanders +2½
Seahawks +3
Bengals -2½
Brent Musburger
VSiN host
Last week: 4-1
Season: 22-13
Packers -4
Falcons -2½
Commanders +2½
Chiefs -10
Cowboys +4
Micah Roberts
Sportsline.com
Last week: 2-3
Season: 15-17-3
Lions -11
Texans -5
Cardinals +3½
Bills -3
Chiefs -10
Kelly Stewart
@Kellyinvegas
Last week: 1-4
Season: 12-23
Browns +9
Colts +5
Seahawks +3
Raiders +10
Cowboys +4
Dave Tuley
VSiN.com
Last week: 2-3
Season: 17-18
Titans +11
Jaguars +4
Cardinals +3½
Saints +7½
Raiders +10