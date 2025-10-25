Las Vegas Review-Journal NFL Challenge picks — Week 8
Westgate SuperBook vice president of marketing Jay Kornegay leads the contest with a 21-13-1 ATS mark, with RJ sports betting reporter Todd Dewey second at 21-14.
Todd Dewey
RJ betting reporter
Last week: 5-0
Season: 21-14
Bengals -6½
Texans -1½
Giants +7½
Broncos -3½
Steelers +3
Chuck Esposito
Red Rock SB director
Last week: 2-3
Season: 17-18
Eagles -7½
Browns +6½
Cowboys +3½
Steelers +3
Commanders +12½
Lou Finocchiaro
@GambLou
Last week: 3-2
Season: 18-16-1
Bears +6½
Patriots -6½
Cowboys +3½
Packers -3
Commanders +12½
Doug Fitz
Systemplays.com
Last week: 1-4
Season: 13-22
Texans -1½
Dolphins +7½
Saints +4
Cowboys +3½
Steelers +3
Scott Kellen
@SixthSenseNFL
Last week: 3-2
Season: 15-20
Jets +6½
Dolphins +7½
Saints +4
Cowboys +3½
Steelers +3
Jay Kornegay
Westgate SuperBook VP
Last week: 3-2
Season: 21-13-1
Bengals -6½
Texans -1½
Bills -7
Colts -14
Packers -3
Brent Musburger
VSiN host
Last week: 3-2
Season: 14-21
Bengals -6½
Buccaneers -4
Colts -14
Broncos -3½
Steelers +3
Micah Roberts
Sportsline.com
Last week: 4-1
Season: 18-17
Bills -7
Giants +7½
Patriots -6½
Colts -14
Broncos -3½
Kelly Stewart
@Kellyinvegas
Last week: 2-3
Season: 17-18
Ravens -6½
Panthers +7
Browns +6½
Broncos -3½
Commanders +12½
Dave Tuley
VSiN.com
Last week: 2-3
Season: 15-19-1
Dolphins +7½
Giants +7½
Titans +14
Cowboys +3½
Commanders +12½