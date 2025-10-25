81°F
Las Vegas Review-Journal NFL Challenge picks — Week 8

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 25, 2025 - 12:45 pm
 

Todd Dewey

RJ betting reporter

Last week: 5-0

Season: 21-14

Bengals -6½

Texans -1½

Giants +7½

Broncos -3½

Steelers +3

Chuck Esposito

Red Rock SB director

Last week: 2-3

Season: 17-18

Eagles -7½

Browns +6½

Cowboys +3½

Steelers +3

Commanders +12½

Lou Finocchiaro

@GambLou

Last week: 3-2

Season: 18-16-1

Bears +6½

Patriots -6½

Cowboys +3½

Packers -3

Commanders +12½

Doug Fitz

Systemplays.com

Last week: 1-4

Season: 13-22

Texans -1½

Dolphins +7½

Saints +4

Cowboys +3½

Steelers +3

Scott Kellen

@SixthSenseNFL

Last week: 3-2

Season: 15-20

Jets +6½

Dolphins +7½

Saints +4

Cowboys +3½

Steelers +3

Jay Kornegay

Westgate SuperBook VP

Last week: 3-2

Season: 21-13-1

Bengals -6½

Texans -1½

Bills -7

Colts -14

Packers -3

Brent Musburger

VSiN host

Last week: 3-2

Season: 14-21

Bengals -6½

Buccaneers -4

Colts -14

Broncos -3½

Steelers +3

Micah Roberts

Sportsline.com

Last week: 4-1

Season: 18-17

Bills -7

Giants +7½

Patriots -6½

Colts -14

Broncos -3½

Kelly Stewart

@Kellyinvegas

Last week: 2-3

Season: 17-18

Ravens -6½

Panthers +7

Browns +6½

Broncos -3½

Commanders +12½

Dave Tuley

VSiN.com

Last week: 2-3

Season: 15-19-1

Dolphins +7½

Giants +7½

Titans +14

Cowboys +3½

Commanders +12½

