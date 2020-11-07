61°F
Betting

Las Vegas Review-Journal NFL Challenge picks: Week 9

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 7, 2020 - 12:31 pm
 
Updated November 7, 2020 - 12:44 pm

Joe D’Amico

@Joedamicowins

Last week: 1-4

Season: 19-20-1

Seahawks -3

Bears +5½

Vikings -5½

Saints +4½

Patriots -7

Lou Finocchiaro

@GambLou

Last week: 4-1

Season: 23-16-1

Colts +2½

Panthers +10½

Chargers PK

Dolphins +5

Saints +4½

Doug Fitz

Systemplays.com

Last week: 3-2

Season: 24-16

Broncos +3½

Bears +5½

Lions +5½

Giants +2½

Saints +4½

Mark Franco

FrancoSports.com

Last week: 3-2

Season: 26-13-1

Seahawks -3

Broncos +3½

Vikings -5½

Colts +2½

Cardinals -5

Hank Goldberg

CBS Sports HQ

Last week: 2-3

Season: 17-23

Seahawks -3

Texans -7

Cardinals -5

Washington -2½

Saints +4½

Scott Kellen

@SixthSenseNFL

Last week: 3-2

Season: 21-18-1

Broncos +3½

Lions +5½

Panthers +10½

Washington -2½

Cardinals -5

Jay Kornegay

Westgate sportsbook VP

Last week: 1-4

Season: 18-21-1

Falcons -3½

Vikings -5½

Colts +2½

Giants +2½

Chargers PK

Brent Musburger

VSiN host

Last week: 4-1

Season: 21-18-1

Seahawks -3

Bears +5½

Ravens -2½

Raiders PK

Buccaneers -4½

Micah Roberts

Sportsline.com

Last week: 1-4

Season: 21-17-2

Broncos +3½

Ravens -2½

Titans -5½

Texans -7

Cardinals -5

Dave Tuley

VSiN.com

Last week: 4-1

Season: 23-15-2

Broncos +3½

Bears +5½

Lions +5½

Panthers +10½

Saints +4½

