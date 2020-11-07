Las Vegas Review-Journal NFL Challenge picks: Week 9
Mark Franco leads the contest with a 26-13-1 ATS record. Doug Fitz (24-16) and Dave Tuley (23-15-2) are tied for second place, and Lou Finocchiaro (23-16-1) is fourth.
Joe D’Amico
@Joedamicowins
Last week: 1-4
Season: 19-20-1
Seahawks -3
Bears +5½
Vikings -5½
Saints +4½
Patriots -7
Lou Finocchiaro
@GambLou
Last week: 4-1
Season: 23-16-1
Colts +2½
Panthers +10½
Chargers PK
Dolphins +5
Saints +4½
Doug Fitz
Systemplays.com
Last week: 3-2
Season: 24-16
Broncos +3½
Bears +5½
Lions +5½
Giants +2½
Saints +4½
Mark Franco
FrancoSports.com
Last week: 3-2
Season: 26-13-1
Seahawks -3
Broncos +3½
Vikings -5½
Colts +2½
Cardinals -5
Hank Goldberg
CBS Sports HQ
Last week: 2-3
Season: 17-23
Seahawks -3
Texans -7
Cardinals -5
Washington -2½
Saints +4½
Scott Kellen
@SixthSenseNFL
Last week: 3-2
Season: 21-18-1
Broncos +3½
Lions +5½
Panthers +10½
Washington -2½
Cardinals -5
Jay Kornegay
Westgate sportsbook VP
Last week: 1-4
Season: 18-21-1
Falcons -3½
Vikings -5½
Colts +2½
Giants +2½
Chargers PK
Brent Musburger
VSiN host
Last week: 4-1
Season: 21-18-1
Seahawks -3
Bears +5½
Ravens -2½
Raiders PK
Buccaneers -4½
Micah Roberts
Sportsline.com
Last week: 1-4
Season: 21-17-2
Broncos +3½
Ravens -2½
Titans -5½
Texans -7
Cardinals -5
Dave Tuley
VSiN.com
Last week: 4-1
Season: 23-15-2
Broncos +3½
Bears +5½
Lions +5½
Panthers +10½
Saints +4½