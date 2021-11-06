Las Vegas Review-Journal NFL Challenge picks — Week 9
Sportsline.com handicapper Micah Roberts leads the contest with a 23-16-1 ATS record by a half point over Westgate SuperBook vice president Jay Kornegay (22-16-2).
Todd Dewey
RJ betting reporter
Last week: 4-1
Season: 22-17-1
Cowboys -9½
Patriots -3½
Eagles +1½
Packers +7
Titans +7½
Lou Finocchiaro
@GambLou
Last week: 3-2
Season: 20-19-1
Browns +2½
Packers +7
49ers +1½
Titans +7½
Bears +6
Doug Fitz
Systemplays.com
Last week: 3-2
Season: 21-18-1
Ravens -6
Falcons +6
Packers +7
49ers +1½
Titans +7½
Mark Franco
FrancoSports.com
Last week: 3-2
Season: 22-17-1
Ravens -6
Patriots -3½
Bengals -2½
Raiders -3
Chargers -1½
Hank Goldberg
CBS Sports HQ
Last week: 3-2
Season: 21-18-1
Patriots -3½
Browns +2½
Raiders -3
Chargers -1½
Rams -7½
Scott Kellen
@SixthSenseNFL
Last week: 3-2
Season: 20-19-1
Texans +6½
Saints -6
Eagles +1½
49ers +1½
Steelers -6
Jay Kornegay
Westgate sportsbook VP
Last week: 2-3
Season: 22-16-2
Cowboys -9½
Ravens -6
Eagles +1½
Packers +7
49ers +1½
Brent Musburger
VSiN host
Last week: 3-2
Season: 22-18
Texans +6½
Broncos +9½
Bengals -2½
Saints -6
Chiefs -7
Micah Roberts
Sportsline.com
Last week: 1-4
Season: 23-16-1
Texans +6½
Bengals -2½
Chiefs -7
49ers +1½
Bears +6
Dave Tuley
VSiN.com
Last week: 3-2
Season: 21-18-1
Texans +6½
Broncos +9½
Vikings +6
Falcons +6
Titans +7½