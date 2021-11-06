76°F
Betting

Las Vegas Review-Journal NFL Challenge picks — Week 9

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 6, 2021 - 11:36 am
 
Injured Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott stands on the field before an NFL football game ...
Injured Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott stands on the field before an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings, Sunday, Oct. 31, 2021, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Jim Mone)

Todd Dewey

RJ betting reporter

Last week: 4-1

Season: 22-17-1

Cowboys -9½

Patriots -3½

Eagles +1½

Packers +7

Titans +7½

Lou Finocchiaro

@GambLou

Last week: 3-2

Season: 20-19-1

Browns +2½

Packers +7

49ers +1½

Titans +7½

Bears +6

Doug Fitz

Systemplays.com

Last week: 3-2

Season: 21-18-1

Ravens -6

Falcons +6

Packers +7

49ers +1½

Titans +7½

Mark Franco

FrancoSports.com

Last week: 3-2

Season: 22-17-1

Ravens -6

Patriots -3½

Bengals -2½

Raiders -3

Chargers -1½

Hank Goldberg

CBS Sports HQ

Last week: 3-2

Season: 21-18-1

Patriots -3½

Browns +2½

Raiders -3

Chargers -1½

Rams -7½

Scott Kellen

@SixthSenseNFL

Last week: 3-2

Season: 20-19-1

Texans +6½

Saints -6

Eagles +1½

49ers +1½

Steelers -6

Jay Kornegay

Westgate sportsbook VP

Last week: 2-3

Season: 22-16-2

Cowboys -9½

Ravens -6

Eagles +1½

Packers +7

49ers +1½

Brent Musburger

VSiN host

Last week: 3-2

Season: 22-18

Texans +6½

Broncos +9½

Bengals -2½

Saints -6

Chiefs -7

Micah Roberts

Sportsline.com

Last week: 1-4

Season: 23-16-1

Texans +6½

Bengals -2½

Chiefs -7

49ers +1½

Bears +6

Dave Tuley

VSiN.com

Last week: 3-2

Season: 21-18-1

Texans +6½

Broncos +9½

Vikings +6

Falcons +6

Titans +7½

