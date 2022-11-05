Las Vegas Review-Journal NFL Challenge picks — Week 9
VSiN host Brent Musburger leads the contest with a 26-14 ATS record (65 percent). Systemplays.com handicapper Doug Fitz is in second at 25-15 ATS (62.5 percent).
Todd Dewey
RJ betting reporter
Last week: 4-1
Season: 24-15-1
Patriots -5½
Jets +12
Dolphins -5
Vikings -3½
Titans +12½
Lou Finocchiaro
@GambLou
Last week: 3-2
Season: 23-17
Bears +5
Falcons +3
Raiders -1½
Titans +12½
Saints +2½
Doug Fitz
Systemplays.com
Last week: 3-2
Season: 25-15
Jets +12
Bears +5
Raiders -1½
Titans +12½
Ravens -2½
Mark Franco
FrancoSports.com
Last week: 4-1
Season: 18-21-1
Patriots -5½
Dolphins -5
Chargers -3
Buccaneers -2½
Titans +12½
Scott Kellen
@SixthSenseNFL
Last week: 4-1
Season: 15-23-2
Jets +12
Vikings -3½
Packers -3½
Buccaneers -2½
Chiefs -12½
Jay Kornegay
Westgate SuperBook VP
Last week: 4-1
Season: 20-19-1
Colts +5½
Bears +5
Raiders -1½
Cardinals -2
Ravens -2½
Brent Musburger
VSiN host
Last week: 4-1
Season: 26-14
Dolphins -5
Bengals -7
Raiders -1½
Seahawks +2
Titans +12½
Micah Roberts
Sportsline.com
Last week: 2-3
Season: 19-19-2
Patriots -5½
Lions +3½
Raiders -1½
Cardinals -2
Ravens -2½
Kelly Stewart
@KellyInVegas, @barstoolsports
Last week: 3-2
Season: 18-21-1
Colts +5½
Bears +5
Lions +3½
Buccaneers -2½
Saints +2½
Dave Tuley
VSiN.com
Last week: 2-3
Season: 20-20
Jets +12
Lions +3½
Falcons +3
Panthers +7
Titans +12½