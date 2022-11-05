56°F
weather icon Partly Cloudy
Las Vegas NV
oct-1
jeff_german
Betting

Las Vegas Review-Journal NFL Challenge picks — Week 9

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 5, 2022 - 11:56 am
 
Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa throws during the second half of an NFL football game ...
Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa throws during the second half of an NFL football game against the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Oct. 30, 2022, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

Todd Dewey

RJ betting reporter

Last week: 4-1

Season: 24-15-1

Patriots -5½

Jets +12

Dolphins -5

Vikings -3½

Titans +12½

Lou Finocchiaro

@GambLou

Last week: 3-2

Season: 23-17

Bears +5

Falcons +3

Raiders -1½

Titans +12½

Saints +2½

Doug Fitz

Systemplays.com

Last week: 3-2

Season: 25-15

Jets +12

Bears +5

Raiders -1½

Titans +12½

Ravens -2½

Mark Franco

FrancoSports.com

Last week: 4-1

Season: 18-21-1

Patriots -5½

Dolphins -5

Chargers -3

Buccaneers -2½

Titans +12½

Scott Kellen

@SixthSenseNFL

Last week: 4-1

Season: 15-23-2

Jets +12

Vikings -3½

Packers -3½

Buccaneers -2½

Chiefs -12½

Jay Kornegay

Westgate SuperBook VP

Last week: 4-1

Season: 20-19-1

Colts +5½

Bears +5

Raiders -1½

Cardinals -2

Ravens -2½

Brent Musburger

VSiN host

Last week: 4-1

Season: 26-14

Dolphins -5

Bengals -7

Raiders -1½

Seahawks +2

Titans +12½

Micah Roberts

Sportsline.com

Last week: 2-3

Season: 19-19-2

Patriots -5½

Lions +3½

Raiders -1½

Cardinals -2

Ravens -2½

Kelly Stewart

@KellyInVegas, @barstoolsports

Last week: 3-2

Season: 18-21-1

Colts +5½

Bears +5

Lions +3½

Buccaneers -2½

Saints +2½

Dave Tuley

VSiN.com

Last week: 2-3

Season: 20-20

Jets +12

Lions +3½

Falcons +3

Panthers +7

Titans +12½

MOST READ: Raiders
1
NFL asks Nevada Supreme Court to halt Jon Gruden’s lawsuit
NFL asks Nevada Supreme Court to halt Jon Gruden’s lawsuit
2
Raiders GM, scouts now have better understanding of team needs
Raiders GM, scouts now have better understanding of team needs
3
Raiders’ Jacobs likes Florida, misses benefits of being home
Raiders’ Jacobs likes Florida, misses benefits of being home
4
A year later, deadly DUI case against ex-Raider Ruggs is barely begun
A year later, deadly DUI case against ex-Raider Ruggs is barely begun
5
Raiders mailbag: Fans have questions about simplifying things
Raiders mailbag: Fans have questions about simplifying things
Like and follow Vegas Nation
THE LATEST
Jacksonville Jaguars running back Travis Etienne Jr. (1) runs the ball during an NFL football g ...
NFL betting trends — Week 9: Raiders, over against Jaguars
By Bruce Marshall Special to the / RJ

The Raiders had covered three straight games and were on a 6-3 run against the spread in the regular season before getting blanked 24-0 at New Orleans last week.