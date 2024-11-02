Las Vegas Review-Journal NFL Challenge picks — Week 9
Systemplays.com handicapper Doug Fitz leads the contest with a 26-14 record against the spread. Handicapper Scott Kellen is in second place at 25-15.
Todd Dewey
RJ betting reporter
Last week: 0-5
Season: 18-22
Saints -7
Bills -6
Falcons -2½
Rams -1½
Cardinals PK
Chuck Esposito
Red Rock SB director
Last week: 3-2
Season: 22-17-1
Saints -7
Cowboys +2½
Ravens -9
Seahawks +1½
Packers +3
Lou Finocchiaro
@GambLou
Last week: 2-3
Season: 19-20-1
Cowboys +2½
Colts +5½
Giants +3½
Cardinals PK
Packers +3
Doug Fitz
Systemplays.com
Last week: 2-3
Season: 26-14
Browns +2
Colts +5½
Giants +3½
Seahawks +1½
Packers +3
Scott Kellen
@SixthSenseNFL
Last week: 4-1
Season: 25-15
Patriots +3½
Browns +2
Dolphins +6
Colts +5½
Lions -3
Jay Kornegay
Westgate SuperBook VP
Last week: 2-3
Season: 20-18-2
Titans -3½
Browns +2
Ravens -9
Giants +3½
Cardinals PK
Brent Musburger
VSiN host
Last week: 2-3
Season: 24-16
Patriots +3½
Saints -7
Bills -6
Cards PK
Packers +3
Micah Roberts
Sportsline.com
Last week: 3-2
Season: 18-19-3
Chargers -2
Saints -7
Bills -6
Vikings -5½
Cardinals PK
Kelly Stewart
@Kellyinvegas
Last week: 3-2
Season: 15-25
Dolphins +6
Colts +5½
Packers +3
Jaguars +7½
Buccaneers +9
Dave Tuley
VSiN.com
Last week: 4-1
Season: 21-19
Patriots +3½
Broncos +9
Raiders +7
Jaguars +7½
Buccaneers +9