Las Vegas Review-Journal NFL Challenge picks — Week 9

Cleveland Browns quarterback Jameis Winston (5) throws in the second half of an NFL football ga ...
Cleveland Browns quarterback Jameis Winston (5) throws in the second half of an NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens, Sunday, Oct. 27, 2024, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 2, 2024 - 1:38 pm
 

Todd Dewey

RJ betting reporter

Last week: 0-5

Season: 18-22

Saints -7

Bills -6

Falcons -2½

Rams -1½

Cardinals PK

Chuck Esposito

Red Rock SB director

Last week: 3-2

Season: 22-17-1

Saints -7

Cowboys +2½

Ravens -9

Seahawks +1½

Packers +3

Lou Finocchiaro

@GambLou

Last week: 2-3

Season: 19-20-1

Cowboys +2½

Colts +5½

Giants +3½

Cardinals PK

Packers +3

Doug Fitz

Systemplays.com

Last week: 2-3

Season: 26-14

Browns +2

Colts +5½

Giants +3½

Seahawks +1½

Packers +3

Scott Kellen

@SixthSenseNFL

Last week: 4-1

Season: 25-15

Patriots +3½

Browns +2

Dolphins +6

Colts +5½

Lions -3

Jay Kornegay

Westgate SuperBook VP

Last week: 2-3

Season: 20-18-2

Titans -3½

Browns +2

Ravens -9

Giants +3½

Cardinals PK

Brent Musburger

VSiN host

Last week: 2-3

Season: 24-16

Patriots +3½

Saints -7

Bills -6

Cards PK

Packers +3

Micah Roberts

Sportsline.com

Last week: 3-2

Season: 18-19-3

Chargers -2

Saints -7

Bills -6

Vikings -5½

Cardinals PK

Kelly Stewart

@Kellyinvegas

Last week: 3-2

Season: 15-25

Dolphins +6

Colts +5½

Packers +3

Jaguars +7½

Buccaneers +9

Dave Tuley

VSiN.com

Last week: 4-1

Season: 21-19

Patriots +3½

Broncos +9

Raiders +7

Jaguars +7½

Buccaneers +9

