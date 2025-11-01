83°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Betting

Las Vegas Review-Journal NFL Challenge picks — Week 9

Carolina Panthers tight end Tommy Tremble (82) tires to avoid the tackle by Buffalo Bills lineb ...
Carolina Panthers tight end Tommy Tremble (82) tires to avoid the tackle by Buffalo Bills linebacker Joe Andreessen (44) during an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 26, 2025, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Rusty Jones)
More Stories
Raiders quarterback Geno Smith (7) is pursued by Kansas City Chiefs linebacker Nick Bolton (32) ...
NFL Week 9 betting breakdown: Predictions for every game
Raiders-Jaguars betting: Sharp action on side, total before Hunter injury
Oklahoma quarterback John Mateer (10) runs for a first down beside Mississippi cornerback Chris ...
Las Vegas Review-Journal College Challenge picks: Week 10
Raiders head coach Pete Carroll meets with Raiders quarterback Geno Smith (7) during a timeout ...
NFL betting trends — Week 9: Edge for Raiders-Jaguars
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 1, 2025 - 2:23 pm
 

Todd Dewey

RJ betting reporter

Last week: 2-3

Season: 23-17

Patriots -5

Colts -3

Lions -9

Chargers -9½

Seahawks -3

Chuck Esposito

Red Rock SB director

Last week: 1-4

Season: 18-22

49ers -2½

Texans -1½

Bills +2

Commanders +3

Cowboys -2½

Lou Finocchiaro

@GambLou

Last week: 2-3

Season: 20-19-1

Bengals +3

Falcons +5

Vikings +9

Commanders +3

Cowboys -2½

Doug Fitz

Systemplays.com

Last week: 2-3

Season: 15-25

Bengals +3

Steelers +3

Vikings +9

Texans -1½

Raiders +3

Scott Kellen

@SixthSenseNFL

Last week: 2-3

Season: 17-23

Bengals +3

Falcons +5

Raiders +3

Commanders +3

Cowboys -2½

Jay Kornegay

Westgate SuperBook VP

Last week: 4-1

Season: 25-14-1

Falcons +5

Packers -13½

Bills +2

Commanders +3

Cowboys -2½

Brent Musburger

VSiN host

Last week: 3-2

Season: 17-23

Patriots -5

Colts -3

Lions -9

Raiders +3

Chiefs -2

Micah Roberts

Sportsline.com

Last week: 4-1

Season: 22-18

Patriots -5

Panthers +13½

Lions -9

Broncos +1½

Cardinals +2½

Kelly Stewart

@Kellyinvegas

Last week: 2-3

Season: 19-21

Panthers +13½

Vikings +9

Texans -1½

Bills +2

Cardinals +2½

Dave Tuley

VSiN.com

Last week: 1-4

Season: 16-23-1

Bengals +3

Falcons +5

Panthers +13½

Saints +14

Commanders +3

MOST READ
LISTEN TO THE TOP FIVE HERE
Like and follow Vegas Nation
THE LATEST
MORE STORIES