Las Vegas Review-Journal NFL Challenge picks — Week 9
Westgate SuperBook vice president of marketing Jay Kornegay went 4-1 against the spread last week and leads the contest with a 25-14-1 ATS record.
Todd Dewey
RJ betting reporter
Last week: 2-3
Season: 23-17
Patriots -5
Colts -3
Lions -9
Chargers -9½
Seahawks -3
Chuck Esposito
Red Rock SB director
Last week: 1-4
Season: 18-22
49ers -2½
Texans -1½
Bills +2
Commanders +3
Cowboys -2½
Lou Finocchiaro
@GambLou
Last week: 2-3
Season: 20-19-1
Bengals +3
Falcons +5
Vikings +9
Commanders +3
Cowboys -2½
Doug Fitz
Systemplays.com
Last week: 2-3
Season: 15-25
Bengals +3
Steelers +3
Vikings +9
Texans -1½
Raiders +3
Scott Kellen
@SixthSenseNFL
Last week: 2-3
Season: 17-23
Bengals +3
Falcons +5
Raiders +3
Commanders +3
Cowboys -2½
Jay Kornegay
Westgate SuperBook VP
Last week: 4-1
Season: 25-14-1
Falcons +5
Packers -13½
Bills +2
Commanders +3
Cowboys -2½
Brent Musburger
VSiN host
Last week: 3-2
Season: 17-23
Patriots -5
Colts -3
Lions -9
Raiders +3
Chiefs -2
Micah Roberts
Sportsline.com
Last week: 4-1
Season: 22-18
Patriots -5
Panthers +13½
Lions -9
Broncos +1½
Cardinals +2½
Kelly Stewart
@Kellyinvegas
Last week: 2-3
Season: 19-21
Panthers +13½
Vikings +9
Texans -1½
Bills +2
Cardinals +2½
Dave Tuley
VSiN.com
Last week: 1-4
Season: 16-23-1
Bengals +3
Falcons +5
Panthers +13½
Saints +14
Commanders +3