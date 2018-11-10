Las Vegas Review-Journal NFL Challenge — Week 10

Bill Bradley
Review-Journal sports editor
Last week: 4-1
Season: 20-24-1
Falcons -4
Saints -5½
Chiefs -16½
Rams -9½
Eagles -6½
———
Todd Dewey
Review-Journal columnist
Last week: 3-2
Season: 23-20-2
Patriots -6½
Colts -3
Chargers -9½
Seahawks +9½
Eagles -6½
———
Doug Fitz
Systemplays.com handicapper
Last week: 2-3
Season: 23-20-2
Bengals +5½
Bears -6½
Packers -9½
Seahawks +9½
Giants +3
———
Mark Franco
FrancoSports.com handicapper
Last week: 4-1
Season: 23-20-2
Falcons -4
Saints -5½
Chargers -9½
Seahawks +9½
49ers -3
———
Hank Goldberg
VegasInsider.com handicapper
Last week: 3-2
Season: 23-21-1
Falcons -4
Buccaneers -3
Chargers -9½
Packers -9½
Seahawks +9½
———
Jay Kornegay
Westgate sports book director
Last week: 2-3
Season: 26-18-1
Bengals +5½
Buccaneers -3
Titans +6½
Lions +6½
Seahawks +9½
———
Allen Leiker
R-J assistant sports editor
Last week: 2-3
Season: 21-22-2
Buccaneers -3
Patriots -6½
Cardinals +16½
Eagles -6½
49ers -3
———
Brent Musburger
VSiN host
Last week: 3-2
Season: 22-23
Browns +4
Buccaneers -3
Colts -3
Bears -6½
49ers -3
———
Micah Roberts
Sportsline.com analyst
Last week: 2-3
Season: 31-14
Falcons -4
Patriots -6½
Jaguars +3
Lions +6½
Giants +3
———
Dave Tuley
VSiN.com handicapper
Last week: 2-3
Season: 19-24-2
Bengals +5½
Redskins +3
Lions +6½
Cardinals +16½
Seahawks +9½
