Las Vegas Review-Journal NFL Challenge — Week 10

Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 10, 2018 - 3:00 pm
 
Updated November 10, 2018 - 3:26 pm

Bill Bradley

Review-Journal sports editor

Last week: 4-1

Season: 20-24-1

Falcons -4

Saints -5½

Chiefs -16½

Rams -9½

Eagles -6½

———

Todd Dewey

Review-Journal columnist

Last week: 3-2

Season: 23-20-2

Patriots -6½

Colts -3

Chargers -9½

Seahawks +9½

Eagles -6½

———

Doug Fitz

Systemplays.com handicapper

Last week: 2-3

Season: 23-20-2

Bengals +5½

Bears -6½

Packers -9½

Seahawks +9½

Giants +3

———

Mark Franco

FrancoSports.com handicapper

Last week: 4-1

Season: 23-20-2

Falcons -4

Saints -5½

Chargers -9½

Seahawks +9½

49ers -3

———

Hank Goldberg

VegasInsider.com handicapper

Last week: 3-2

Season: 23-21-1

Falcons -4

Buccaneers -3

Chargers -9½

Packers -9½

Seahawks +9½

———

Jay Kornegay

Westgate sports book director

Last week: 2-3

Season: 26-18-1

Bengals +5½

Buccaneers -3

Titans +6½

Lions +6½

Seahawks +9½

———

Allen Leiker

R-J assistant sports editor

Last week: 2-3

Season: 21-22-2

Buccaneers -3

Patriots -6½

Cardinals +16½

Eagles -6½

49ers -3

———

Brent Musburger

VSiN host

Last week: 3-2

Season: 22-23

Browns +4

Buccaneers -3

Colts -3

Bears -6½

49ers -3

———

Micah Roberts

Sportsline.com analyst

Last week: 2-3

Season: 31-14

Falcons -4

Patriots -6½

Jaguars +3

Lions +6½

Giants +3

———

Dave Tuley

VSiN.com handicapper

Last week: 2-3

Season: 19-24-2

Bengals +5½

Redskins +3

Lions +6½

Cardinals +16½

Seahawks +9½

More Betting: Follow all of our betting coverage online at reviewjournal.com/betting and @RJ_Sports on Twitter.

