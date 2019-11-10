Las Vegas Review-Journal NFL Challenge — Week 10
Mark Franco leads the contest with a 28-17 ATS record, with Hank Goldberg (26-18-1), Jay Kornegay (26-18-1) and Doug Fitz (25-19-1) lurking close behind.
Joe D’Amico
Aasiwins.com handicapper
Last week: 1-4
Season: 23-22
Chiefs -3½
Bills +3
Ravens -10
Lions +2½
Panthers +5
— — —
Doug Fitz
Systemplays.com handicapper
Last week: 3-2
Season: 25-19-1
Bills +3
Bengals +10
Dolphins +10
Steelers +3½
Vikings +3
———
Mark Franco
FrancoSports.com handicapper
Last week: 2-3
Season: 28-17
Chiefs -3½
Bills +3
Saints -13
Cowboys -3
Seahawks +6½
— — —
Hank Goldberg
VegasInsider.com handicapper
Last week: 1-3-1
Season: 26-18-1
Bills +3
Panthers +5
Rams -3½
Cowboys -3
49ers -6½
———
Scott Kellen
@SixthSenseNFL handicapper
Last week: 1-3-1
Season: 22-22-1
Jets +2½
Falcons +13
Bengals +10
Lions +2½
Cowboys -3
— — —
Jay Kornegay
Westgate sportsbook VP
Last week: 2-2-1
Season: 26-18-1
Browns -3
Cardinals +4½
Giants -2½
Panthers +5
49ers -6½
———
Brent Musburger
VSiN host
Last week: 4-1
Season: 22-23
Chiefs -3½
Browns -3
Dolphins +10
Ravens -10
Bears -2½
———
Eric Parkila
@ParkilaSports handicapper
Last week: 3-1-1
Season: 21-23-1
Chiefs -3½
Browns -3
Ravens -10
Lions +2½
Seahawks +6½
— — —
Micah Roberts
Sportsline.com analyst
Last week: 2-2-1
Season: 22-21-2
Cardinals +4½
Bears -2½
Packers -5
Rams -3½
Cowboys -3
— — —
Dave Tuley
VSiN.com handicapper
Last week: 1-4
Season: 21-24
Bills +3
Cardinals +4½
Bengals +10
Panthers +5
Seahawks +6½
