Betting

Las Vegas Review-Journal NFL Challenge — Week 10

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 9, 2019 - 5:11 pm
 

Joe D’Amico

Aasiwins.com handicapper

Last week: 1-4

Season: 23-22

Chiefs -3½

Bills +3

Ravens -10

Lions +2½

Panthers +5

— — —

Doug Fitz

Systemplays.com handicapper

Last week: 3-2

Season: 25-19-1

Bills +3

Bengals +10

Dolphins +10

Steelers +3½

Vikings +3

———

Mark Franco

FrancoSports.com handicapper

Last week: 2-3

Season: 28-17

Chiefs -3½

Bills +3

Saints -13

Cowboys -3

Seahawks +6½

— — —

Hank Goldberg

VegasInsider.com handicapper

Last week: 1-3-1

Season: 26-18-1

Bills +3

Panthers +5

Rams -3½

Cowboys -3

49ers -6½

———

Scott Kellen

@SixthSenseNFL handicapper

Last week: 1-3-1

Season: 22-22-1

Jets +2½

Falcons +13

Bengals +10

Lions +2½

Cowboys -3

— — —

Jay Kornegay

Westgate sportsbook VP

Last week: 2-2-1

Season: 26-18-1

Browns -3

Cardinals +4½

Giants -2½

Panthers +5

49ers -6½

———

Brent Musburger

VSiN host

Last week: 4-1

Season: 22-23

Chiefs -3½

Browns -3

Dolphins +10

Ravens -10

Bears -2½

———

Eric Parkila

@ParkilaSports handicapper

Last week: 3-1-1

Season: 21-23-1

Chiefs -3½

Browns -3

Ravens -10

Lions +2½

Seahawks +6½

— — —

Micah Roberts

Sportsline.com analyst

Last week: 2-2-1

Season: 22-21-2

Cardinals +4½

Bears -2½

Packers -5

Rams -3½

Cowboys -3

— — —

Dave Tuley

VSiN.com handicapper

Last week: 1-4

Season: 21-24

Bills +3

Cardinals +4½

Bengals +10

Panthers +5

Seahawks +6½

