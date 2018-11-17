Las Vegas Review-Journal NFL Challenge — Week 11

Bill Bradley
Review-Journal sports editor
Last week: 1-4
Season: 21-28-1
Falcons -3½
Bengals +6½
Colts -2
Steelers -5½
Chargers -7
Todd Dewey
Review-Journal columnist
Last week: 2-2-1
Season: 25-22-3
Colts -2
Giants -1½
Chargers -7
Bears -2½
Chiefs +3½
Doug Fitz
Systemplays.com handicapper
Last week: 4-1
Season: 27-21-2
Lions +4
Titans +2
Redskins +3
Raiders +5½
Chiefs +3½
Mark Franco
FrancoSports.com handicapper
Last week: 3-2
Season: 26-22-2
Cowboys +3½
Texans -3
Giants -1½
Chargers -7
Chiefs +3½
Hank Goldberg
VegasInsider.com handicapper
Last week: 3-2
Season: 26-23-1
Texans -3
Chargers -7
Eagles +8.5
Vikings +2.5
Chiefs +3.5
Jay Kornegay
Westgate sports book vice president
Last week: 2-3
Season: 28-21-1
Falcons -3½
Bengals +6½
Vikings +2½
Eagles +8½
Giants -1½
Allen Leiker
R-J assistant sports editor
Last week: 1-4
Season: 22-26-2
Panthers -4
Ravens -6½
Jaguars +5½
Vikings +2½
Chiefs +3½
Brent Musburger
VSiN host
Last week: 2-2-1
Season: 23-26-1
Panthers -4
Giants -1½
Chargers -7
Bears -2½
Chiefs +3½
Micah Roberts
Sportsline.com analyst
Last week: 1-3-1
Season: 32-17-1
Bengals +6½
Titans +2
Broncos +7
Eagles +8½
Vikings +2½
Dave Tuley
VSiN.com handicapper
Last week: 3-2
Season: 22-26-2
Bengals +6½
Titans +2
Eagles +8½
Vikings +2½
Chiefs +3½
