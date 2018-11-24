Las Vegas Review-Journal NFL Challenge — Week 12

Bill Bradley
Review-Journal sports editor
Last week: 2-3
Season: 23-31-1
49ers +3½
Bengals -3
Patriots -9½
Colts -7½
Texans -6½
Todd Dewey
Review-Journal columnist
Last week: 4-1
Season: 29-23-3
Lions +3
Buccaneers -3½
Patriots -9½
Panthers -3½
Colts -7½
Doug Fitz
Systemplays.com handicapper
Last week: 4-1
Season: 31-22-2
Lions +3
Redskins +7
Seahawks +3½
Packers +3½
Titans +6½
Mark Franco
FrancoSports.com handicapper
Last week: 3-2
Season: 29-24-2
Giants +6
Browns +3
Patriots -9½
Colts -7½
Texans -6½
Hank Goldberg
VegasInsider.com handicapper
Last week: 1-4
Season: 27-27-1
Bills +3
Giants +6
Panthers -3½
Colts -7½
Vikings -3½
Jay Kornegay
Westgate sports book vice president
Last week: 3-2
Season: 30-24-1
Lions +3
Falcons +13
Eagles -6
Browns +3
Packers +3½
Allen Leiker
R-J assistant sports editor
Last week: 2-3
Season: 24-29-2
Eagles -6
Bengals -3
Patriots -9½
Steelers -3
Packers +3½
Brent Musburger
VSiN host
Last week: 3-2
Season: 26-28-1
Giants +6
Browns +3
Panthers -3½
Colts -7½
Texans -6½
Micah Roberts
Sportsline.com analyst
Last week: 2-3
Season: 34-20-1
Jaguars -3
Browns +3
Patriots -9½
Seahawks +3½
Broncos +3
Dave Tuley
VSiN.com handicapper
Last week: 2-3
Season: 24-29-2
49ers +3½
Seahawks +3½
Cardinals +12½
Broncos +3
Packers +3½
More betting: Follow at reviewjournal.com/betting and @RJ_Sports on Twitter.