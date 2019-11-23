59°F
Betting

Las Vegas Review-Journal NFL Challenge — Week 12

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 23, 2019 - 3:35 pm
 

Joe D’Amico

Aasiwins.com handicapper

Last week: 4-1

Season: 28-26-1

Steelers -6½

Saints -9½

Seahawks +2

Patriots -6½

Ravens -3

–––

Doug Fitz

Systemplays.com handicapper

Last week: 3-2

Season: 31-22-2

Broncos +4

Giants +6

Jaguars +3

Patriots -6½

Packers +3½

–––

Mark Franco

FrancoSports.com handicapper

Last week: 4-1

Season: 33-21-1

Saints -9½

Falcons -4½

Titans -3

Patriots -6½

Packers +3½

–––

Hank Goldberg

VegasInsider.com handicapper

Last week: 3-2

Season: 29-24-2

Bills -4

Jets +3

Seahawks +2

Titans -3

Ravens -3

–––

Scott Kellen

@SixthSenseNFL handicapper

Last week: 2-3

Season: 26-28-1

Broncos +4

Jets +3

Buccaneers +4½

Titans -3

Ravens -3

–––

Jay Kornegay

Westgate sportsbook VP

Last week: 3-2

Season: 30-23-2

Giants +6

Panthers +9½

Buccaneers +4½

49ers -3½

Rams +3

–––

Brent Musburger

VSiN host

Last week: 3-2

Season: 28-26-1

Bills -4

Titans -3

Cowboys +6½

Packers +3½

Ravens -3

–––

Eric Parkila

@ParkilaSports handicapper

Last week: 3-2

Season: 26-27-2

Jets +3

Buccaneers +4½

Eagles -2

Patriots -6½

Packers +3½

–––

Micah Roberts

Sportsline.com analyst

Last week: 3-2

Season: 28-25-2

Giants +6

Saints -9½

Seahawks +2

49ers -3½

Rams +3

–––

Dave Tuley

VSiN.com handicapper

Last week: 3-2

Season: 26-28-1

Dolphins +10½

Broncos +4

Panthers +9½

Jaguars +3

Rams +3

More Betting: Follow at reviewjournal.com/betting.

