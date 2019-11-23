Las Vegas Review-Journal NFL Challenge — Week 12
Mark Franco leads the contest with a 33-21-1 ATS record. Doug Fitz is second at 31-22-2, followed by Jay Kornegay (30-23-2) and Hank Goldberg (29-24-2).
Joe D’Amico
Aasiwins.com handicapper
Last week: 4-1
Season: 28-26-1
Steelers -6½
Saints -9½
Seahawks +2
Patriots -6½
Ravens -3
–––
Doug Fitz
Systemplays.com handicapper
Last week: 3-2
Season: 31-22-2
Broncos +4
Giants +6
Jaguars +3
Patriots -6½
Packers +3½
–––
Mark Franco
FrancoSports.com handicapper
Last week: 4-1
Season: 33-21-1
Saints -9½
Falcons -4½
Titans -3
Patriots -6½
Packers +3½
–––
Hank Goldberg
VegasInsider.com handicapper
Last week: 3-2
Season: 29-24-2
Bills -4
Jets +3
Seahawks +2
Titans -3
Ravens -3
–––
Scott Kellen
@SixthSenseNFL handicapper
Last week: 2-3
Season: 26-28-1
Broncos +4
Jets +3
Buccaneers +4½
Titans -3
Ravens -3
–––
Jay Kornegay
Westgate sportsbook VP
Last week: 3-2
Season: 30-23-2
Giants +6
Panthers +9½
Buccaneers +4½
49ers -3½
Rams +3
–––
Brent Musburger
Last week: 3-2
Season: 28-26-1
Bills -4
Titans -3
Cowboys +6½
Packers +3½
Ravens -3
–––
Eric Parkila
@ParkilaSports handicapper
Last week: 3-2
Season: 26-27-2
Jets +3
Buccaneers +4½
Eagles -2
Patriots -6½
Packers +3½
–––
Micah Roberts
Sportsline.com analyst
Last week: 3-2
Season: 28-25-2
Giants +6
Saints -9½
Seahawks +2
49ers -3½
Rams +3
–––
Dave Tuley
VSiN.com handicapper
Last week: 3-2
Season: 26-28-1
Dolphins +10½
Broncos +4
Panthers +9½
Jaguars +3
Rams +3
