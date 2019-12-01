Las Vegas Review-Journal NFL Challenge — Week 13
Handicapper Hank Goldberg and Westgate sportsbook vice president Jay Kornegay are tied for the contest lead at 34-24-2 ATS.
Joe D’Amico
Aasiwins.com handicapper
Last week: 2-3
Season: 30-29-1
Packers -6½
Eagles -10
Jets -3
Rams -3
Patriots -3
Doug Fitz
Systemplays.com handicapper
Last week: 1-4
Season: 32-27-2
Falcons +7 (L)
Giants +6½
49ers +6
Steelers +2
Vikings +3
Mark Franco
FrancoSports.com handicapper
Last week: 1-4
Season: 34-25-1
49ers +6
Titans +2½
Chiefs -10
Jets -3
Patriots -3
Hank Goldberg
VegasInsider.com handicapper
Last week: 5-0
Season: 34-24-2
Colts -2½
Buccaneers -1
Rams -3
Bengals +3
Seahawks -3
Scott Kellen
@SixthSenseNFL handicapper
Last week: 4-1
Season: 30-29-1
Ravens -6
Titans +2½
Bengals +3
Chargers -3
Steelers +2
Jay Kornegay
Westgate sportsbook VP
Last week: 4-1
Season: 34-24-2
49ers +6
Titans +2½
Dolphins +10
Cardinals +3
Texans +3
Brent Musburger
VSiN host
Last week: 4-1
Season: 32-27-1
Buccaneers -1
Jets -3
Rams -3
Raiders +10
Texans +3
Eric Parkila
@ParkilaSports handicapper
Last week: 2-3
Season: 28-30-2
Steelers +2
Rams -3
Raiders +10
Patriots -3
Seahawks -3
Micah Roberts
Sportsline.com analyst
Last week: 3-2
Season: 31-27-2
49ers +6
Titans +2½
Browns -2
Chargers -3
Patriots -3
Dave Tuley
VSiN.com handicapper
Last week: 1-4
Season: 28-33-1
Bills +6½ (W)
Falcons +7 (L)
49ers +6
Raiders +10
Texans +3