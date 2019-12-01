45°F
Betting

Las Vegas Review-Journal NFL Challenge — Week 13

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 30, 2019 - 4:18 pm
 

Joe D’Amico

Aasiwins.com handicapper

Last week: 2-3

Season: 30-29-1

Packers -6½

Eagles -10

Jets -3

Rams -3

Patriots -3

Doug Fitz

Systemplays.com handicapper

Last week: 1-4

Season: 32-27-2

Falcons +7 (L)

Giants +6½

49ers +6

Steelers +2

Vikings +3

Mark Franco

FrancoSports.com handicapper

Last week: 1-4

Season: 34-25-1

49ers +6

Titans +2½

Chiefs -10

Jets -3

Patriots -3

Hank Goldberg

VegasInsider.com handicapper

Last week: 5-0

Season: 34-24-2

Colts -2½

Buccaneers -1

Rams -3

Bengals +3

Seahawks -3

Scott Kellen

@SixthSenseNFL handicapper

Last week: 4-1

Season: 30-29-1

Ravens -6

Titans +2½

Bengals +3

Chargers -3

Steelers +2

Jay Kornegay

Westgate sportsbook VP

Last week: 4-1

Season: 34-24-2

49ers +6

Titans +2½

Dolphins +10

Cardinals +3

Texans +3

Brent Musburger

VSiN host

Last week: 4-1

Season: 32-27-1

Buccaneers -1

Jets -3

Rams -3

Raiders +10

Texans +3

Eric Parkila

@ParkilaSports handicapper

Last week: 2-3

Season: 28-30-2

Steelers +2

Rams -3

Raiders +10

Patriots -3

Seahawks -3

Micah Roberts

Sportsline.com analyst

Last week: 3-2

Season: 31-27-2

49ers +6

Titans +2½

Browns -2

Chargers -3

Patriots -3

Dave Tuley

VSiN.com handicapper

Last week: 1-4

Season: 28-33-1

Bills +6½ (W)

Falcons +7 (L)

49ers +6

Raiders +10

Texans +3

