Las Vegas Review-Journal NFL Challenge — Week 14

Bill Bradley
Review-Journal sports editor
Last week: 3-2
Season: 28-36-1
Chiefs -6½
Packers -5½
Saints -8
Cardinals +2½
Rams -3
Todd Dewey
Review-Journal columnist
Last week: 1-4
Season: 32-30-3
Packers -5½
Bills -3
Patriots -7½
Giants -3½
Seahawks -3½
Doug Fitz
Systemplays.com handicapper
Last week: 3-2
Season: 35-28-2
Colts +5
Falcons +5½
Bills -3
Redskins +3½
Eagles +3½
Mark Franco
FrancoSports.com handicapper
Last week: 3-2
Season: 36-27-2
Ravens +6½
Colts +5
Saints -8
Bills -3
Cowboys -3½
Hank Goldberg
VegasInsider.com handicapper
Last week: 1-4
Season: 31-33-1
Ravens +6½
Browns +2½
Giants -3½
Bears +3
Seahawks -3½
Jay Kornegay
Westgate sports book vice president
Last week: 3-2
Season: 34-30-1
Texans -5
Broncos -4½
Cardinals +2½
Bears +3
Seahawks -3½
Allen Leiker
R-J assistant sports editor
Last week: 3-2
Season: 28-35-2
Colts +5
Packers -5½
Eagles +3½
Steelers -10½
Bears +3
Brent Musburger
VSiN host
Last week: 3-2
Season: 32-32-1
Chargers -14
Cardinals +2½
Cowboys -3½
Raiders +10½
Bears +3
Micah Roberts
Sportsline.com analyst
Last week: 5-0
Season: 43-21-1
Texans -5
Packers -5½
Broncos -4½
Chargers -14
Eagles +3½
Dave Tuley
VSiN.com handicapper
Last week: 3-2
Season: 29-34-2
Buccaneers +8
Redskins +3½
49ers +4½
Eagles +3½
Raiders +10½
