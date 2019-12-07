Las Vegas Review-Journal NFL Challenge — Week 14
Hank Goldberg and Jay Kornegay each went 4-1 ATS last week to stay tied for the contest lead at 38-25-2.
Joe D’Amico
Aasiwins.com handicapper
Last week: 2-3
Season: 32-32-1
49ers +2½
Dolphins +5½
Steelers -2½
Titans -2½
Seahawks Pick
— — —
Doug Fitz
Systemplays.com handicapper
Last week: 2-3
Season: 34-29-2
Broncos +9
49ers +2½
Bengals +8½
Steelers -2½
Rams Pick
— — —
Mark Franco
FrancoSports.com handicapper
Last week: 3-2
Season: 37-27-1
Bills +5½
Saints -2½
Chiefs +3
Steelers -2½
Titans -2½
— — —
Hank Goldberg
VegasInsider.com handicapper
Last week: 4-1
Season: 38-25-2
Ravens -5½
Broncos +9
49ers +2½
Titans -2½
Seahawks Pick
— — —
Scott Kellen
@SixthSenseNFL handicapper
Last week: 3-2
Season: 33-31-1
Redskins +12½
49ers +2½
Patriots -3
Titans -2½
Seahawks Pick
— — —
Jay Kornegay
Westgate sportsbook VP
Last week: 4-1
Season: 38-25-2
Broncos +9
Bengals +8½
Patriots -3
Cardinals +2½
Rams Pick
— — —
Brent Musburger
VSiN host
Last week: 3-2
Season: 35-29-1
Broncos +9
49ers +2½
Buccaneers -3
Chargers -3
Steelers -2½
— — —
Eric Parkila
@ParkilaSports handicapper
Last week: 3-2
Season: 31-32-2
Ravens -5½
Packers -12½
49ers +2½
Steelers -2½
Patriots -3
— — —
Micah Roberts
Sportsline.com analyst
Last week: 2-3
Season: 33-30-2
Saints -2½
Bengals +8½
Patriots -3
Titans -2½
Rams Pick
— — —
Dave Tuley
VSiN.com handicapper
Last week: 3-2
Season: 30-34-1
Redskins +12½
Broncos +9
Bengals +8½
Lions +13
Colts +3
