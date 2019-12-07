62°F
Las Vegas Review-Journal NFL Challenge — Week 14

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 7, 2019 - 2:21 pm
 

Joe D’Amico

Aasiwins.com handicapper

Last week: 2-3

Season: 32-32-1

49ers +2½

Dolphins +5½

Steelers -2½

Titans -2½

Seahawks Pick

— — —

Doug Fitz

Systemplays.com handicapper

Last week: 2-3

Season: 34-29-2

Broncos +9

49ers +2½

Bengals +8½

Steelers -2½

Rams Pick

— — —

Mark Franco

FrancoSports.com handicapper

Last week: 3-2

Season: 37-27-1

Bills +5½

Saints -2½

Chiefs +3

Steelers -2½

Titans -2½

— — —

Hank Goldberg

VegasInsider.com handicapper

Last week: 4-1

Season: 38-25-2

Ravens -5½

Broncos +9

49ers +2½

Titans -2½

Seahawks Pick

— — —

Scott Kellen

@SixthSenseNFL handicapper

Last week: 3-2

Season: 33-31-1

Redskins +12½

49ers +2½

Patriots -3

Titans -2½

Seahawks Pick

— — —

Jay Kornegay

Westgate sportsbook VP

Last week: 4-1

Season: 38-25-2

Broncos +9

Bengals +8½

Patriots -3

Cardinals +2½

Rams Pick

— — —

Brent Musburger

VSiN host

Last week: 3-2

Season: 35-29-1

Broncos +9

49ers +2½

Buccaneers -3

Chargers -3

Steelers -2½

— — —

Eric Parkila

@ParkilaSports handicapper

Last week: 3-2

Season: 31-32-2

Ravens -5½

Packers -12½

49ers +2½

Steelers -2½

Patriots -3

— — —

Micah Roberts

Sportsline.com analyst

Last week: 2-3

Season: 33-30-2

Saints -2½

Bengals +8½

Patriots -3

Titans -2½

Rams Pick

— — —

Dave Tuley

VSiN.com handicapper

Last week: 3-2

Season: 30-34-1

Redskins +12½

Broncos +9

Bengals +8½

Lions +13

Colts +3

