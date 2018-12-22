Las Vegas Review-Journal NFL Challenge — Week 16

Bill Bradley
Review-Journal sports editor
Last week: 3-2
Season: 33-41-1
Titans -9½
Chargers -4½
Cowboys -7½
Texans +2½
Chiefs -2½
Todd Dewey
Review-Journal columnist
Last week: 2-3
Season: 37-35-3
Falcons -3½
Eagles -2½
Vikings -5½
Seahawks +2½
Raiders +2½
Doug Fitz
Systemplays.com handicapper
Last week: 3-2
Season: 39-34-2
Ravens +4½
Falcons -3½
Jaguars +4
Lions +5½
Seahawks +2½
Mark Franco
FrancoSports.com handicapper
Last week: 0-5
Season: 40-33-2
Cowboys -7½
Colts -9½
Eagles -2½
Vikings -5½
Seahawks +2½
Hank Goldberg
VegasInsider.com handicapper
Last week: 2-3
Season: 38-36-1
Bills +13
Eagles -2½
Vikings -5½
Bears -4
Chiefs -2½
Jay Kornegay
Westgate sports book vice president
Last week: 3-2
Season: 39-35-1
Ravens +4½
Eagles -2½
Lions +5½
Cardinals +14
49ers +4
Allen Leiker
R-J assistant sports editor
Last week: 1-4
Season: 32-41-2
Ravens +4½
Jets +2½
Bears -4
Saints -6
Raiders +2½
Brent Musburger
VSiN host
Last week: 2-3
Season: 37-37-1
Ravens +4½
Cowboys -7½
Eagles -2½
Vikings -5½
Raiders +2½
Micah Roberts
Sportsline.com analyst
Last week: 2-3
Season: 46-28-1
Dolphins -4
Eagles -2½
Vikings -5½
Steelers +6
Broncos -2½
Dave Tuley
VSiN.com handicapper
Last week: 2-3
Season: 33-40-2
Buccaneers +7½
Bills +13
Texans +2½
Bengals +8½
49ers +4
