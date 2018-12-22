Betting

Las Vegas Review-Journal NFL Challenge — Week 16

Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 22, 2018 - 1:28 pm
 
Updated December 22, 2018 - 1:52 pm

Bill Bradley

Review-Journal sports editor

Last week: 3-2

Season: 33-41-1

Titans -9½

Chargers -4½

Cowboys -7½

Texans +2½

Chiefs -2½

Todd Dewey

Review-Journal columnist

Last week: 2-3

Season: 37-35-3

Falcons -3½

Eagles -2½

Vikings -5½

Seahawks +2½

Raiders +2½

Doug Fitz

Systemplays.com handicapper

Last week: 3-2

Season: 39-34-2

Ravens +4½

Falcons -3½

Jaguars +4

Lions +5½

Seahawks +2½

Mark Franco

FrancoSports.com handicapper

Last week: 0-5

Season: 40-33-2

Cowboys -7½

Colts -9½

Eagles -2½

Vikings -5½

Seahawks +2½

Hank Goldberg

VegasInsider.com handicapper

Last week: 2-3

Season: 38-36-1

Bills +13

Eagles -2½

Vikings -5½

Bears -4

Chiefs -2½

Jay Kornegay

Westgate sports book vice president

Last week: 3-2

Season: 39-35-1

Ravens +4½

Eagles -2½

Lions +5½

Cardinals +14

49ers +4

Allen Leiker

R-J assistant sports editor

Last week: 1-4

Season: 32-41-2

Ravens +4½

Jets +2½

Bears -4

Saints -6

Raiders +2½

Brent Musburger

VSiN host

Last week: 2-3

Season: 37-37-1

Ravens +4½

Cowboys -7½

Eagles -2½

Vikings -5½

Raiders +2½

Micah Roberts

Sportsline.com analyst

Last week: 2-3

Season: 46-28-1

Dolphins -4

Eagles -2½

Vikings -5½

Steelers +6

Broncos -2½

Dave Tuley

VSiN.com handicapper

Last week: 2-3

Season: 33-40-2

Buccaneers +7½

Bills +13

Texans +2½

Bengals +8½

49ers +4

More betting: Follow at reviewjournal.com/betting and @RJ_Sports on Twitter.

