Las Vegas Review-Journal NFL Challenge — Week 17
Jay Kornegay (46-32-2 ATS, 47 points) leads Hank Goldberg (45-32-3) by a half point and Doug Fitz (45-33-2) by a point with one week left in the contest.
Joe D’Amico
Aasiwins.com handicapper
Last week: 1-4
Season: 39-40-1
Eagles -4½
Patriots -15½
Packers -12½
Chiefs -8½
Raiders +3
— — —
Doug Fitz
Systemplays.com handicapper
Last week: 3-2
Season: 45-33-2
Titans -3½
Bengals +2½
Steelers -2
Rams -3
Raiders +3
— — —
Mark Franco
FrancoSports.com handicapper
Last week: 1-3-1
Season: 41-37-2
Titans -3½
Giants +4½
Chiefs -8½
Rams -3
Broncos -3
— — —
Hank Goldberg
VegasInsider.com handicapper
Last week: 2-2-1
Season: 45-32-3
Titans -3½
Falcons Pick
Giants +4½
Broncos -3
49ers -3½
— — —
Scott Kellen
@SixthSenseNFL handicapper
Last week: 2-3
Season: 42-37-1
Bears +1
Cowboys -11
Patriots -15½
Eagles -4½
Seahawks +3½
— — —
Jay Kornegay
Westgate sportsbook VP
Last week: 3-2
Season: 46-32-2
Bears +1
Redskins +11
Eagles -4½
Jets +1½
Rams -3
— — —
Brent Musburger
VSiN host
Last week: 2-3
Season: 43-35-2
Titans -3½
Chiefs -8½
Eagles -4½
Raiders +3
Seahawks +3½
— — —
Eric Parkila
@ParkilaSports handicapper
Last week: 3-2
Season: 41-37-2
Buccaneers Pick
Panthers +13
Bills -1½
Lions +12½
Seahawks +3½
— — —
Micah Roberts
Sportsline.com analyst
Last week: 1-4
Season: 40-38-2
Titans -3½
Browns -2½
Rams -3
49ers -3½
Broncos -3
— — —
Dave Tuley
VSiN.com handicapper
Last week: 3-2
Season: 38-39-3
Redskins +11
Giants +4½
Dolphins +15½
Seahawks +3½
Raiders +3
