49°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Betting

Las Vegas Review-Journal NFL Challenge — Week 17

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 28, 2019 - 2:39 pm
 

Joe D’Amico

Aasiwins.com handicapper

Last week: 1-4

Season: 39-40-1

Eagles -4½

Patriots -15½

Packers -12½

Chiefs -8½

Raiders +3

— — —

Doug Fitz

Systemplays.com handicapper

Last week: 3-2

Season: 45-33-2

Titans -3½

Bengals +2½

Steelers -2

Rams -3

Raiders +3

— — —

Mark Franco

FrancoSports.com handicapper

Last week: 1-3-1

Season: 41-37-2

Titans -3½

Giants +4½

Chiefs -8½

Rams -3

Broncos -3

— — —

Hank Goldberg

VegasInsider.com handicapper

Last week: 2-2-1

Season: 45-32-3

Titans -3½

Falcons Pick

Giants +4½

Broncos -3

49ers -3½

— — —

Scott Kellen

@SixthSenseNFL handicapper

Last week: 2-3

Season: 42-37-1

Bears +1

Cowboys -11

Patriots -15½

Eagles -4½

Seahawks +3½

— — —

Jay Kornegay

Westgate sportsbook VP

Last week: 3-2

Season: 46-32-2

Bears +1

Redskins +11

Eagles -4½

Jets +1½

Rams -3

— — —

Brent Musburger

VSiN host

Last week: 2-3

Season: 43-35-2

Titans -3½

Chiefs -8½

Eagles -4½

Raiders +3

Seahawks +3½

— — —

Eric Parkila

@ParkilaSports handicapper

Last week: 3-2

Season: 41-37-2

Buccaneers Pick

Panthers +13

Bills -1½

Lions +12½

Seahawks +3½

— — —

Micah Roberts

Sportsline.com analyst

Last week: 1-4

Season: 40-38-2

Titans -3½

Browns -2½

Rams -3

49ers -3½

Broncos -3

— — —

Dave Tuley

VSiN.com handicapper

Last week: 3-2

Season: 38-39-3

Redskins +11

Giants +4½

Dolphins +15½

Seahawks +3½

Raiders +3

More Betting: Follow at reviewjournal.com/betting.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
Sports Betting Spotlight Videos
THE LATEST
San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle (85) cannot catch a pass in front of Los Angeles Ra ...
NFL betting trends for Week 17
By Bruce Marshall Special to the / RJ

The 49ers are 6-1 straight up and ATS on the road this season. Seattle is 2-5 ATS at home.

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney kisses the championship trophy in Santa Clara, Calif., in Janua ...
Bettors backing favorites in College Football Playoff games
By Christopher Smith Special to the / RJ

Sharp bettors have backed Clemson, a 2-point favorite over Ohio State after the line opened at pick, and LSU, a 13½-point favorite over Oklahoma after the line opened at 10.

Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) is stopped by Tennessee Titans outside linebacker ...
Raiders’ fate could be tied to Texans’ gameplan
By Brent Musburger Special to the / RJ

Enter Texans coach Bill O’Brien. His team is currently the No. 4 seed, and its only chance of moving up is for the Chargers to upset the Chiefs.

In this Sunday, Jan. 20, 2019 file photo, New Orleans Saints wide receiver Tommylee Lewis (11) ...
Unlucky 7: Worst betting bad beats of 2019
By / RJ

For the sheer amount of pain and suffering it caused in Las Vegas, the Knights’ bitter defeat to the Sharks is No. 1 on our list of the top seven betting bad beats of 2019.

In this Oct. 12, 2019, file photo, Clemson's Isaiah Simmons (11) and Denzel Johnson react after ...
College football bowl betting trends
By Bruce Marshall Special to the / RJ

Clemson is 9-1 against the spread in its last 10 bowl/playoff games, including two wins and covers against Ohio State.