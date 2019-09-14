99°F
Las Vegas Review-Journal NFL Challenge — Week 2

Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 14, 2019 - 1:33 pm
 

Joe D’Amico

Aasiwins.com handicapper

Last week: 4-1

Season: 4-1

Chargers -2½

Seahawks +4

49ers +2

Saints +2½

Bears -2½

Doug Fitz

Systemplays.com handicapper

Last week: 3-2

Season: 3-2

Colts +3

Giants +1½

Jaguars +9

Vikings +3

Browns -2½

Mark Franco

FrancoSports.com handicapper

Last week: 5-0

Season: 5-0

Chargers -2½

Texans -9

Seahawks +4

Eagles -1½

Browns -2½

Hank Goldberg

VegasInsider.com handicapper

Last week: 5-0

Season: 5-0

Cowboys -5

Jaguars +9

Steelers -4

Rams -2½

Eagles -1½

Scott Kellen

@SixthSenseNFL handicapper

Last week: 3-2

Season: 3-2

Titans -3

Jaguars +9

Broncos +2½

Falcons +1½

Browns -2½

Jay Kornegay

Westgate sportsbook VP

Last week: 3-2

Season: 3-2

Colts +3

Cardinals +13

Steelers -4

Raiders +7

Falcons +1½

Brent Musburger

VSiN host

Last week: 3-2

Season: 3-2

Vikings +3

Raiders +7

Rams -2½

Broncos +2½

Browns -2½

Eric Parkila

@ParkilaSports handicapper

Last week: 1-4

Season: 1-4

Lions +2½

Giants +1½

Cardinals +13

Dolphins +18½

Steelers -4

Micah Roberts

Sportsline.com analyst

Last week: 4-1

Season: 4-1

Titans -3

Cowboys -5

Vikings +3

Raiders +7

Eagles -1½

Dave Tuley

VSiN.com handicapper

Last week: 2-3

Season: 2-3

Colts +3

Cardinals +13

Dolphins +18½

Vikings +3

Raiders +7

