Las Vegas Review-Journal NFL Challenge — Week 2
Hank Goldberg and Mark Franco each went 5-0 ATS in Week 1, Micah Roberts and Joe D’Amico finished 4-1, and Brent Musburger led a pack of four contestants at 3-2.
Joe D’Amico
Aasiwins.com handicapper
Last week: 4-1
Season: 4-1
Chargers -2½
Seahawks +4
49ers +2
Saints +2½
Bears -2½
Doug Fitz
Systemplays.com handicapper
Last week: 3-2
Season: 3-2
Colts +3
Giants +1½
Jaguars +9
Vikings +3
Browns -2½
Mark Franco
FrancoSports.com handicapper
Last week: 5-0
Season: 5-0
Chargers -2½
Texans -9
Seahawks +4
Eagles -1½
Browns -2½
Hank Goldberg
VegasInsider.com handicapper
Last week: 5-0
Season: 5-0
Cowboys -5
Jaguars +9
Steelers -4
Rams -2½
Eagles -1½
Scott Kellen
@SixthSenseNFL handicapper
Last week: 3-2
Season: 3-2
Titans -3
Jaguars +9
Broncos +2½
Falcons +1½
Browns -2½
Jay Kornegay
Westgate sportsbook VP
Last week: 3-2
Season: 3-2
Colts +3
Cardinals +13
Steelers -4
Raiders +7
Falcons +1½
Brent Musburger
VSiN host
Last week: 3-2
Season: 3-2
Vikings +3
Raiders +7
Rams -2½
Broncos +2½
Browns -2½
Eric Parkila
@ParkilaSports handicapper
Last week: 1-4
Season: 1-4
Lions +2½
Giants +1½
Cardinals +13
Dolphins +18½
Steelers -4
Micah Roberts
Sportsline.com analyst
Last week: 4-1
Season: 4-1
Titans -3
Cowboys -5
Vikings +3
Raiders +7
Eagles -1½
Dave Tuley
VSiN.com handicapper
Last week: 2-3
Season: 2-3
Colts +3
Cardinals +13
Dolphins +18½
Vikings +3
Raiders +7
