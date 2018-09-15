Las Vegas Review-Journal NFL Challenge — Week 2

Bill Bradley
Review-Journal sports editor
Last week: 2-3
Season: 2-3
Chargers -7
Chiefs +4
Eagles -3.5
Saints -8.5
49ers -6
Todd Dewey
Review-Journal columnist
Last week: 2-2-1
Season: 2-2-1
Falcons -6
Chargers -7
Texans Pick
Broncos -6
Giants +3
Doug Fitz
Systemplays.com handicapper
Last week: 3-2
Season: 3-2
Vikings -7
Steelers -4
Saints -8.5
Raiders +6
Giants +3
Mark Franco
FrancoSports.com handicapper
Last week: 3-2
Season: 3-2
Colts +6
Panthers +6
Texans Pick
Chiefs +4
Eagles -3.5
Hank Goldberg
VegasInsider.com handicapper
Last week: 3-2
Season: 3-2
Falcons -6
Texans Pick
Jets -2.5
Patriots -1
Giants +3
Jay Kornegay
Westgate sports book director
Last week: 4-1
Season: 4-1
Bills +7
Texans Pick
Chiefs +4
Jaguars +1
Raiders +6
Allen Leiker
R-J assistant sports editor
Last week: 4-1
Season: 4-1
Chargers -7
Texans Pick
Steelers -4
Jaguars +1
Seahawks +3.5
Brent Musburger
VSiN host
Last week: 4-1
Season: 4-1
Redskins -6
Texans Pick
Jaguars +1
Giants +3
Bears -3.5
Micah Roberts
Sportsline.com analyst
Last week: 4-1
Season: 4-1
Falcons -6
Titans Pick
Steelers -4
Raiders +6
Seahawks +3.5
Dave Tuley
VSiN.com handicapper
Last week: 3-2
Season: 3-2
Texans Pick
Buccaneers +3.5
Browns +8.5
Cardinals +12.5
Giants +3
