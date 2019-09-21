Las Vegas Review-Journal NFL Challenge — Week 3
Hank Goldberg leads the contest with an 8-2 ATS record, Scott Kellen and Mark Franco are each 7-3 ATS and the consensus picks are the Broncos and Rams.
Joe D’Amico
Aasiwins.com handicapper
Last week: 2-3
Season: 6-4
Packers -7½
Lions +6
Seahawks -4
Rams -3
Redskins +4
Doug Fitz
Systemplays.com handicapper
Last week: 3-2
Season: 6-4
Broncos +7½
Ravens +6½
Saints +4
Steelers +6½
Redskins +4
Mark Franco
FrancoSports.com handicapper
Last week: 2-3
Season: 7-3
Packers -7½
Bills -6
Colts -1½
Vikings -8½
Giants +6½
Hank Goldberg
VegasInsider.com handicapper
Last week: 3-2
Season: 8-2
Broncos +7½
Falcons +1½
Cowboys -21½
Saints +4
Rams -3
Scott Kellen
@SixthSenseNFL handicapper
Last week: 4-1
Season: 7-3
Lions +6
Ravens +6½
Panthers +3
Texans +3
Browns +3
Jay Kornegay
Westgate sportsbook VP
Last week: 3-2
Season: 6-4
Broncos +7½
Bengals +6
Saints +4
Texans +3
Bears -4
Brent Musburger
VSiN host
Last week: 3-2
Season: 6-4
Broncos +7½
Bills -6
Raiders +8½
Buccaneers -6½
Rams -3
Eric Parkila
@ParkilaSports handicapper
Last week: 2-3
Season: 3-7
Lions +6
Bengals +6
Giants +6½
Steelers +6½
Rams -3
Micah Roberts
Sportsline.com analyst
Last week: 1-4
Season: 5-5
Eagles -6
Chiefs -6½
Vikings -8½
Texans +3
Rams -3
Dave Tuley
VSiN.com handicapper
Last week: 2-3
Season: 4-6
Broncos +7½
Bengals +6
Raiders +8½
Jets +22½
Texans +3
