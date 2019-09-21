84°F
Betting

Las Vegas Review-Journal NFL Challenge — Week 3

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 21, 2019 - 1:18 pm
 

Joe D’Amico

Aasiwins.com handicapper

Last week: 2-3

Season: 6-4

Packers -7½

Lions +6

Seahawks -4

Rams -3

Redskins +4

Doug Fitz

Systemplays.com handicapper

Last week: 3-2

Season: 6-4

Broncos +7½

Ravens +6½

Saints +4

Steelers +6½

Redskins +4

Mark Franco

FrancoSports.com handicapper

Last week: 2-3

Season: 7-3

Packers -7½

Bills -6

Colts -1½

Vikings -8½

Giants +6½

Hank Goldberg

VegasInsider.com handicapper

Last week: 3-2

Season: 8-2

Broncos +7½

Falcons +1½

Cowboys -21½

Saints +4

Rams -3

Scott Kellen

@SixthSenseNFL handicapper

Last week: 4-1

Season: 7-3

Lions +6

Ravens +6½

Panthers +3

Texans +3

Browns +3

Jay Kornegay

Westgate sportsbook VP

Last week: 3-2

Season: 6-4

Broncos +7½

Bengals +6

Saints +4

Texans +3

Bears -4

Brent Musburger

VSiN host

Last week: 3-2

Season: 6-4

Broncos +7½

Bills -6

Raiders +8½

Buccaneers -6½

Rams -3

Eric Parkila

@ParkilaSports handicapper

Last week: 2-3

Season: 3-7

Lions +6

Bengals +6

Giants +6½

Steelers +6½

Rams -3

Micah Roberts

Sportsline.com analyst

Last week: 1-4

Season: 5-5

Eagles -6

Chiefs -6½

Vikings -8½

Texans +3

Rams -3

Dave Tuley

VSiN.com handicapper

Last week: 2-3

Season: 4-6

Broncos +7½

Bengals +6

Raiders +8½

Jets +22½

Texans +3

More Betting: Follow at reviewjournal.com/betting and @RJ_Sports on Twitter.

