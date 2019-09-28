86°F
Las Vegas Review-Journal NFL Challenge — Week 4

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 28, 2019 - 2:36 pm
 

Joe D’Amico

Aasiwins.com handicapper

Last week: 3-2

Season: 9-6

Colts -6½

Chiefs -6½

Patriots -7

Vikings +1½

Jaguars +3

— —

Doug Fitz

Systemplays.com handicapper

Last week: 3-2

Season: 9-6

Panthers +4½

Patriots -7

Seahawks -5½

Jaguars +3

Saints +2½

— —

Mark Franco

FrancoSports.com handicapper

Last week: 4-1

Season: 11-4

Giants -3

Colts -6½

Chiefs -6½

Rams -9½

Saints +2½

— —

Hank Goldberg

VegasInsider.com handicapper

Last week: 3-2

Season: 11-4

Colts -6½

Patriots -7

Vikings +1½

Saints +2½

Steelers -3½

— —

Scott Kellen

@SixthSense NFL handicapper

Last week: 4-1

Season: 11-4

Texans -4½

Redskins +3

Titans +4

Jaguars +3

Bengals +3½

— —

Jay Kornegay

Westgate sportsbook VP

Last week: 4-1

Season: 10-5

Giants -3

Dolphins +15½

Raiders +6½

Buccaneers +9½

Saints +2½

— —

Brent Musburger

VSiN host

Last week: 1-4

Season: 7-8

Ravens -6½

Falcons -4

Rams -9½

Seahawks -5½

Saints +2½

— —

Eric Parkila

@ParkilaSports handicapper

Last week: 5-0

Season: 8-7

Giants -3

Dolphins +15½

Chiefs -6½

Broncos -3

Steelers -3½

— —

Micah Roberts

Sportsline.com analyst

Last week: 3-2

Season: 8-7

Giants -3

Colts -6½

Chiefs -6½

Falcons -4

Vikings +1½

— —

Dave Tuley

VSiN.com handicapper

Last week: 3-2

Season: 7-8

Browns +6½

Dolphins +15½

Buccaneers +9½

Jaguars +3

Bengals +3½

More Betting: Follow at reviewjournal.com/betting and @RJ_Sports on Twitter.

