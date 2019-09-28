Las Vegas Review-Journal NFL Challenge — Week 4
Handicappers Hank Goldberg, Scott Kellen and Mark Franco are tied for the contest lead at 11-4 ATS, and Westgate sportsbook vice president Jay Kornegay is 10-5.
Joe D’Amico
Aasiwins.com handicapper
Last week: 3-2
Season: 9-6
Colts -6½
Chiefs -6½
Patriots -7
Vikings +1½
Jaguars +3
— —
Doug Fitz
Systemplays.com handicapper
Last week: 3-2
Season: 9-6
Panthers +4½
Patriots -7
Seahawks -5½
Jaguars +3
Saints +2½
— —
Mark Franco
FrancoSports.com handicapper
Last week: 4-1
Season: 11-4
Giants -3
Colts -6½
Chiefs -6½
Rams -9½
Saints +2½
— —
Hank Goldberg
VegasInsider.com handicapper
Last week: 3-2
Season: 11-4
Colts -6½
Patriots -7
Vikings +1½
Saints +2½
Steelers -3½
— —
Scott Kellen
@SixthSense NFL handicapper
Last week: 4-1
Season: 11-4
Texans -4½
Redskins +3
Titans +4
Jaguars +3
Bengals +3½
— —
Jay Kornegay
Westgate sportsbook VP
Last week: 4-1
Season: 10-5
Giants -3
Dolphins +15½
Raiders +6½
Buccaneers +9½
Saints +2½
— —
Brent Musburger
VSiN host
Last week: 1-4
Season: 7-8
Ravens -6½
Falcons -4
Rams -9½
Seahawks -5½
Saints +2½
— —
Eric Parkila
@ParkilaSports handicapper
Last week: 5-0
Season: 8-7
Giants -3
Dolphins +15½
Chiefs -6½
Broncos -3
Steelers -3½
— —
Micah Roberts
Sportsline.com analyst
Last week: 3-2
Season: 8-7
Giants -3
Colts -6½
Chiefs -6½
Falcons -4
Vikings +1½
— —
Dave Tuley
VSiN.com handicapper
Last week: 3-2
Season: 7-8
Browns +6½
Dolphins +15½
Buccaneers +9½
Jaguars +3
Bengals +3½
More Betting: Follow at reviewjournal.com/betting and @RJ_Sports on Twitter.