Las Vegas Review-Journal NFL Challenge — Week 4

Bill Bradley
Review-Journal sports editor
Last week: 1-4
Season: 5-10
Colts -1
Packers -9.5
Jaguars -7.5
Eagles -4
Saints -3.5
Todd Dewey
Review-Journal columnist
Last week: 2-3
Season: 6-8-1
Patriots -6.5
Texans +1
Bengals +5
Jaguars -7.5
Raiders -2.5
Doug Fitz
Systemplays.com handicapper
Last week: 3-2
Season: 7-8
Titans +4
Browns +2.5
49ers +10
Giants +3.5
Ravens +3
Mark Franco
FrancoSports.com handicapper
Last week: 4-1
Season: 9-6
Colts -1
Bears -3
Eagles -4
Seahawks -3
Giants +3.5
Hank Goldberg
VegasInsider.com handicapper
Last week: 4-1
Season: 8-7
Cowboys -3
Bears -3
Seahawks -3
Saints -3.5
Ravens +3
Jay Kornegay
Westgate sports book director
Last week: 2-3
Season: 9-6
Texans +1
Bengals +5
Lions +3
Raiders -2.5
Chiefs -5
Allen Leiker
R-J assistant sports editor
Last week: 3-2
Season: 9-6
Bengals +5
Packers -9.5
Cowboys -3
Eagles -4
Chargers -10
Brent Musburger
VSiN host
Last week: 2-3
Season: 8-7
Jaguars -7.5
Eagles -4
Raiders -2.5
Chargers -10
Broncos +5
Micah Roberts
Sportsline.com analyst
Last week: 3-2
Season: 10-5
Texans +1
Bengals +5
Titans +4
Raiders -2.5
Ravens +3
Dave Tuley
VSiN.com handicapper
Last week: 0-5
Season: 5-10
Texans +1
Bills +9.5
Cardinals +3
Giants +3.5
Broncos +5