Las Vegas Review-Journal NFL Challenge — Week 5
Westgate sportsbook vice president Jay Kornegay leads the contest with a 14-6 ATS record, and Hank Goldberg is one of four entrants with a 13-7 ATS mark.
Joe D’Amico
Aasiwins.com handicapper
Last week: 1-4
Season: 10-10
Bears -5½
Jaguars +3½
Bills +3
Chargers -6½
Colts +11
— —
Doug Fitz
Systemplays.com handicapper
Last week: 4-1
Season: 13-7
Steelers +3
Bears -5½
Vikings -5½
Packers +3½
Browns +3½
— —
Mark Franco
FrancoSports.com handicapper
Last week: 2-3
Season: 13-7
Jaguars +3½
Giants +5½
Chargers -6½
Packers +3½
Colts +11
— —
Hank Goldberg
VegasInsider.com handicapper
Last week: 2-3
Season: 13-7
Bears -5½
Vikings -5½
Eagles -13½
Buccaneers +3½
Cowboys -3½
— —
Scott Kellen
@SixthSense NFL handicapper
Last week: 2-3
Season: 13-7
Cardinals +3
Buccaneers +3½
Broncos +6½
Cowboys -3½
49ers -3½
— —
Jay Kornegay
Westgate sportsbook VP
Last week: 4-1
Season: 14-6
Saints -3½
Falcons +5
Titans -3
Broncos +6½
Cowboys -3½
— —
Brent Musburger
VSiN host
Last week: 2-3
Season: 9-11
Raiders +5½
Titans -3
Chargers -6½
Cowboys -3½
49ers -3½
— —
Eric Parkila
@ParkilaSports handicapper
Last week: 2-3
Season: 10-10
Bengals -3
Vikings -5½
Falcons +5
Bills +3
Browns +3½
— —
Micah Roberts
Sportsline.com analyst
Last week: 1-4
Season: 9-11
Ravens -3
Cardinals +3
Giants +5½
Colts +11
49ers -3½
— —
Dave Tuley
VSiN.com handicapper
Last week: 3-2
Season: 10-10
Jaguars +3½
Giants +5½
Bills +3
Colts +11
Browns +3½
