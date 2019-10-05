84°F
Las Vegas Review-Journal NFL Challenge — Week 5

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 5, 2019 - 2:10 pm
 
Updated October 5, 2019 - 2:16 pm

Joe D’Amico

Aasiwins.com handicapper

Last week: 1-4

Season: 10-10

Bears -5½

Jaguars +3½

Bills +3

Chargers -6½

Colts +11

— —

Doug Fitz

Systemplays.com handicapper

Last week: 4-1

Season: 13-7

Steelers +3

Bears -5½

Vikings -5½

Packers +3½

Browns +3½

— —

Mark Franco

FrancoSports.com handicapper

Last week: 2-3

Season: 13-7

Jaguars +3½

Giants +5½

Chargers -6½

Packers +3½

Colts +11

— —

Hank Goldberg

VegasInsider.com handicapper

Last week: 2-3

Season: 13-7

Bears -5½

Vikings -5½

Eagles -13½

Buccaneers +3½

Cowboys -3½

— —

Scott Kellen

@SixthSense NFL handicapper

Last week: 2-3

Season: 13-7

Cardinals +3

Buccaneers +3½

Broncos +6½

Cowboys -3½

49ers -3½

— —

Jay Kornegay

Westgate sportsbook VP

Last week: 4-1

Season: 14-6

Saints -3½

Falcons +5

Titans -3

Broncos +6½

Cowboys -3½

— —

Brent Musburger

VSiN host

Last week: 2-3

Season: 9-11

Raiders +5½

Titans -3

Chargers -6½

Cowboys -3½

49ers -3½

— —

Eric Parkila

@ParkilaSports handicapper

Last week: 2-3

Season: 10-10

Bengals -3

Vikings -5½

Falcons +5

Bills +3

Browns +3½

— —

Micah Roberts

Sportsline.com analyst

Last week: 1-4

Season: 9-11

Ravens -3

Cardinals +3

Giants +5½

Colts +11

49ers -3½

— —

Dave Tuley

VSiN.com handicapper

Last week: 3-2

Season: 10-10

Jaguars +3½

Giants +5½

Bills +3

Colts +11

Browns +3½

